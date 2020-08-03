The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Defense Ministry failed to see holes in US-Israel military aid – report

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 3, 2020 13:58
Despite the immensely generous $38 billion in military aid the US is giving Israel between 2019-2028, the Defense Ministry failed to note holes in the deal which could harm long-term national defense, the State Comptroller report said Monday.
The long-term defense aid package, signed in 2016, was considered one of the top achievements of often otherwise rocky relations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-US president Barack Obama.
According to comptroller Matanyahu Englman, “A significant reduction in the available shekel resources at the disposal of the security forces is anticipated, especially in 2025. The audit found that the Ministry of Defense did not analyze the possible implications of this decrease on independent manufacturing in Israel and on the IDF’s force design and possible degree of harm to the State’s security.”
The Memorandum of Understanding with the US provides $3.8 billion ($3.3 billion in general plus $500 million for iron dome and other missile defense) in American military aid to Israel annually between 2019-2028.
This was a huge jump from the $1.8 billion in military aid in 1998 and even from the $2.4 billion in aid in 2008.
According to the report, the MOU helps the IDF have the stability to make long-term strategic choices and has substantive positive impacts on relations between Jerusalem and Washington.
However, Englman said that the massive nature of the aid may have led the Defense Ministry to obscure and put off key decisions about cuts and altering strategic weapon spending priorities.
For example, he asks which areas should Israel make extra sure to maintain its own production ability regardless of overall budget cuts?
No one has comprehensively checked what savings might be obtained by switching internal Israeli production of certain items to purchases overseas, added the comptroller.
Part of the deal was a US requirement for Israel to buy certain defense items from the US.
According to the report, Defense Ministry estimates of its needs in February 2019 blow through the budget limits from the understandings reached with the Finance Ministry for cuts leading up to 2028.
From 2016 to 2018, the IDF budget was set to drop from NIS 80 billion to NIS 75 billion, with additional significant cuts gradually worked in leading up to 2025 and 2028.
Along with the criticism, the comptroller did praise the ministry for at least having its head economist take early steps to look at how the changing budget situation will impact its strategic concerns long-term.
“The MOD, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economics and Industry must formulate a program…to prepare for the repercussions of implementing the MOU,” said the report.
Regarding safeguarding local Israeli defense producers, the report said that the Defense Ministry budget for purchases in recent years has been NIS 12 billion.
From 2013-2018, 38% of those purchases were from the big three Israeli defense companies – Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael and Elbit, said the report.
The Defense Ministry responded saying, “Upon the signing of the deal in 2016, the Defense Ministry started analyzing the impact of a reduction” in funds for local purchases on the local defense industry.
“The comptroller praised the work of the task force of the Defense Ministry’s head economist, which was set up in partnership with the IDF, the defense industry and the Economics Ministry in January 2017,” said the Defense Ministry.
Further, the Defense Ministry said that it has been implementing the task force’s recommendations starting in 2018 with impacts on multi-year purchase strategies, assistance to smaller and medium size defense industry partners, a focus on local purchases where possible, with a focus on the periphery.
In addition, the ministry said it had helped dozens of Israeli defense companies connect to larger US defense companies to increase their competitiveness.
The report covers the period of July 2018 to September 2019.


