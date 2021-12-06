Defense Ministry raises alert level at West Bank crossing

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered an increase in the level of alert at crossings between the West Bank and Israel following a vehicular ramming attack overnight

“The defense minister ordered a comprehensive investigation, that the lessons are learned and level of alertness and readiness be raised in all crossings in the area of Judea and Samaria,” read a statement released by Gantz’s office, referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.

The attack, which took place shortly after 1 AM, was carried out by a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager who accelerated into the Te’enim Crossing near the West Bank city of Tulkarem. Guards at the crossing opened fire towards the driver, fatally wounding him.

A 34-year-old security officer was moderate to seriously injured and taken to Sheba Medical Center with head and chest injuries. The Palestinian youth, identified as Muhammed Nidal Younis from Nablus, was taken to Kfar Saba’s Meir Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The predawn attack is the fifth terror attack in the past two and a half weeks, all carried out by lone wolves. Despite the increase in violence, the IDF told The Jerusalem Post that they will not be increasing troop presence in the West Bank.

The first attack in this apparent wave took place on November 17 when 16-year-old Amr Abu Assab stabbed two border police officers before being shot dead by an armed civilian who had been passing by.

Several days later, Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam carried out a deadly shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, killing 26-year-old Eli Kay and wounding several others. He was shot dead by border police officers.

That same day a 67-year-old man was moderately injured after being stabbed repeatedly in the back by an 18-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area in the West Bank.

POLICE ARREST a Palestinian youth during a protest at Damascus Gate, October 19. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Successful attacks like the one carried out by Shkhaydam raise the concern that other Palestinians thinking of carrying out attacks would be motivated to actually follow through with their plans.

The stabbing attack that took place on Saturday near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem in which an Israeli civilian was moderately injured and the attacker killed also caused security forces to raise their level of alert following the release of a video that led Palestinians to accuse the Border Police officers of summary execution.

The video filmed by a Palestinian couple who were in their car at the time of the attack showed two Border Police officers, including a woman, firing two shots as the attacker 23-year-old Mohammed Shawkat Salameh lay moving on the ground.

But, watching the full video later released by the Israel Police of the attack shows Salameh crossing a street and then turning around and repeatedly stabbing a 21-year-old ultra-Orthodox Avraham Elimelich behind him. He then lunged towards the officers who responded to the attack before being shot. He later died of his injuries.

Attacks by lone wolves, the IDF has admitted, are much more challenging to thwart than attacks planned by groups because if you don’t have an organization you don’t have the signature of the preparedness of the specific attack.

The last year has seen the West Bank battered by not only the coronavirus pandemic but compounded by a financial crisis that led to tens of thousands of Palestinians losing their jobs. And with unemployment rates at 40 percent and with half of Palestinians under the age of 30 unemployed- the youth of the West Bank are losing hope and becoming more desperate.

The incitement in Palestinian media against Israel, including by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, has not helped calm the situation.

But there is no reason that Israel cannot handle the military aspect of quelling the growing unrest in the West Bank and thwarting attacks, either by increasing troop presence or by carrying out more preventative arrests when they obtain critical intelligence indicating a possible attack.

According to the military, thousands of attacks have been thwarted over the years due to intelligence gathering, an increase in monitoring of social media activity, and preventative arrests of individuals who express their desire to set out on attacks or attempt to inspire others to do so on social networks like Facebook.

But military operations are only one part of solving the issue of the lone wolf terrorist.

Israel must understand that there has to be an intervention on a social level, such as working with community leaders and family members of young Palestinians they consider at risk of carrying out an attack to help dissuade youths from carrying out attacks.