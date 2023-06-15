The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Israeli defense products are seeing record demand due to the high cost of supplying Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 16:00

Updated: JUNE 15, 2023 16:12
Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Israel is in talks to sell its Merkava tank to two countries, one of them in Europe, in what would be the first export of the flagship fighting vehicle, a Defense Ministry official said on Thursday.

Introduced after Israel's armored corps suffered heavy losses against Egypt and Syria in a 1973 war, and with a view to reducing reliance on foreign arms supplies, the Merkava - biblical Hebrew for "chariot" - is now in its fourth generation.

Israel exporting surplus systems it had not previously sold abroad

Yair Kulas, head of the Defense Ministry export coordination department SIBAT, said record demand for Israeli products was due in part to countries wanting to replenish their arsenals after providing Ukraine with weapons for its war with Russia.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks at the Herzliya Conference on May 22, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks at the Herzliya Conference on May 22, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

As a result, he told Calcalist newspaper, Israel was exporting surplus systems it had not previously sold abroad, including earlier-generation Merkavas.

"There are two prospective countries with which we are in advanced negotiations (on a tank sale)," Kulas said. "I am barred from naming them, but one is on the European continent."

Israel has provided Ukraine with humanitarian and diplomatic assistance but not arms, mindful of the need to keep open channels with Moscow given Russia's clout in next-door Syria.



