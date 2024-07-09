Hostage negotiations: 'No one is in a hurry to come to Sinwar's aid'

Lt- Col. (Res.) Avi Kalo spoke recently on 103FM radio about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and Israel's role in the hostage negotiations, and took a unique stance on the matter.

Karo stated: "I am optimistic and I think we should remain optimistic. The return of such a large number of hostages will only be possible through a deal. Therefore, Israel must act and use every end of its power to try and ensure some kind of progress in this extremely difficult process."

He added: "Negotiations are an ever-changing phenomenon. Sinwar's comfort level is getting lower and lower. Yesterday we saw Nasrallah's deputy say that a ceasefire will lead to an agreement. No one is in a hurry to come to Sinwar's aid, so a possible window of progress has opened. Perhaps the prime minister's enthusiasm for continuing to the end is evidence of this progress."

The abductees are released from Hamas captivity (credit: REUTERS) Regarding the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, Kalo commented, "I think that the center of gravity we talked about in the past, Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor in particular, is what keeps Sinwar from sleeping. There are positive indicators here for the progress of the hostage deal." Muhammad Abu Salmia, Director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza (credit: Arab networks)

Kalo's comments on the issue of the release of Palestinian prisoners

"As someone who dealt with the world of [security] prisoners, I see this as mainly a failure of the government. It is evident that this issue is not being managed properly. Currently, there is no authority to oversee process of releasing prisoners... It seems that a dialogue is not being conducted at all."