'Netanyahu prevented strikes on Deif': Fmr Maj-Gen says PM should be investigated

Israeli security forces in Khan Yunis attempted to eliminate Muhammad Deif this past Saturday. Deif is the head of the military wing of Hamas, who has escaped assassination attempts in the past.

During the mission, Israel Air Force planes struck targets in the Gaza Strip, and according to estimates, Deif was killed in the attack.

Former IDF Maj.-Gen. Amos Gilad addressed the attempted assassination this Sunday morning in a conversation with Anat Davidov and Udi Segal on 103FM radio.

"This should have been done a long time ago," Gilad began. "In many cases in the past, he miraculously escaped. In some cases, the prime minister prevented him from being harmed because of deliberations of support for Hamas that today seem far-fetched. This whole concept has collapsed and I hope, but not at all sure, that one day Netanyahu's involvement will be investigated."

According to Gilad, "This thwarting is an extraordinary intelligence and operational achievement. The inter-army coordination, the precise intelligence, and the ability to combine intelligence with the precise activity of the air force are exceptional. I listened to the prime minister's speech, which was prepared and presented very nicely, but there is no policy [on the future of war]." Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Amos Gilead, head of the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS). March 7, 2024. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Netanyahu's policy insufficiency

"In the absence of a policy, we are sinking into a dilemma in Gaza. Who will manage Gaza? What is happening in Lebanon? He did not give any practical solution or outline any direction in which we are going. The prime minister told Congress that it is better to coordinate with them regarding the cumulative threats facing us. The prime minister has not indicated any way to do this, and hostages need to be considered in the process."

"Every time the negotiating team is sent, the prime minister draws red lines that were not there before. If it continues in this fashion, there will be no deal. We need to do everything we can to bring the hostages home. This is our top priority. Netanyahu defines it as part of paying lip service," he added.

Finally, Gilad referred to the recent attempted assassination of the former president of the United States and the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"We are in a relatively early stage of the elections," he said. "What is concerning is the lack of security that enabled this violent person to shoot the President of the United States or a presidential candidate. All the violent discourse is really disturbing.

"For now, Trump seems to be leading in the race. The Biden campaign was badly damaged by his overall performance and that he recently called Ukraine's Zelensky 'Putin' at the Nato summit. The whole basis of elections is always trust."

