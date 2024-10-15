Ex-IDF air defense chief Kochav to 'Post': How to solve drone problem

Former IDF air defense chief Brig. Gen. (res.) Ran Kochav told the Jerusalem Post that the two keys to beating the drone defense problem highlighted by the Golani base disaster on Sunday are better identification and a wide range of tailored shootdown solutions.

Speaking to the Post shortly after the incident, Kochav said, “We need to find solutions. It’s a big challenge for the country. We need major moves to do it. The biggest issue is identification” of the drones as they fly into Israeli airspace.

Further, the former air defense chief said, “This needs to happen no matter what. They have been working on it for months, but recently, six soldiers were killed, four at the Golani base and two from a drone from Iraq. We must succeed.”

As he has in recent academic articles on air defense, Kochav said part of the solution would also be a multitude of options.

“We can use acoustic detection, lower the threshold for radar detection [to declare a threat], improved intelligence, and try to bring in more different kinds of ways to shoot them down, from shells to Vulcan anti-aircraft guns, to more Iron Dome batteries, to more dedicated anti-drone aircraft,” he said. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant inspecting new drones developed for the IDF, October 15, 2024. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

In accordance with Kochav’s recommendations, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that it held an event on Monday to try to expedite the identification and deployment of new systems for defending against drones within months.

While the ministry statement was very optimistic about moving fast toward solutions, the defense establishment has taken harsh criticism for months for moving too slowly and being too bureaucratic about addressing the drone threat.

Addicted to overspending, underperforming

Some current and former defense officials have said that the establishment is too used to expensive, advanced-sounding weapons and has trouble adapting to using low-tech retrograde solutions against low-tech threats like many of the simple and cheap but deadly drones Israel faces.

According to a ministry statement, “This groundbreaking event showcased various solutions as part of an expedited competitive process initiated by the Defense Minister several weeks prior to rapidly develop innovative interception solutions in response to the evolving security landscape.”

"The trial took place at a testing field in southern Israel, with the participation of eight Israeli industries, ranging from major companies (Elbit Systems, Rafael, and Israel Aerospace Industries) to startup firms, presenting technological solutions for UAV interception."

“Solutions that met the threshold requirements in the demonstration phase will advance to accelerated development and operational testing,” stated the ministry.

Further, the statement said that the defense industries deployed prototypes of their interception systems, developed with the ministry’s research and analysis division to demonstrate “UAV interception capabilities at various ranges and flight altitudes.”

Moreover, the ministry noted, “After analyzing the trial results, the Defense Ministry will select several technologies to enter an accelerated development and production process. This aims to deploy new operational capabilities within months. CEOs of defense industries and senior IDF and Defense Ministry officials attended the trial.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, "The UAV threat is a multi-arena threat originating from Iran, which supplies UAVs to Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, and even launches them itself. To face this threat, we must concentrate the national effort of all bodies dealing with the issue to produce operational solutions quickly.”

“Since the beginning of the war, the Israel Defense Ministry and DDR&D have been leading this effort. Yesterday's competition, in which small and large defense industries presented various solutions, from the most sophisticated to simple ones, advances us another step forward,” he said.

Director General of the IMoD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir stated that the ministry has invested hundreds of millions of shekels in developing, extensively procuring, and deploying defensive capabilities, adding that more recently, Gallant ordered “an unrestricted 'green track' for any entity—a major industry or a startup—that can deliver an effective solution.”

“These will constitute a more comprehensive defensive strategy with the laser system and other technologies we're advancing,” said Zamir.

Head of the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold explained, “The defense establishment is committed to developing a holistic defensive response to the UAV threat, mirroring our approach to threats in higher aerial strata…encompassing detection, tracking, and interception layers.”

The ministry listed companies and their products included:

Elbit Systems: Showcased IRON HAWK, an interceptor drone-based system for UAV interception.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI): Presented "Precise Falcon" and an additional advanced system for long-range interception capabilities.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems: Demonstrated TYPHOON, a 30mm projectile interception system for various threats, offering long-range capabilities and strategic asset protection.

AIROBOTICS: Exhibited an advanced system featuring a reusable UAV interceptor.

XTEND: Collaborated with AXIOMA and Elbit Systems to develop an advanced drone interception system.

GENERAL ROBOTICS: Introduced PITBULL, a system designed for medium-range projectile interception.

SMARTSHOOTER: Unveiled a unique development providing precise guidance for a broad spectrum of interception methods and threat types.

FORTEM (USA): Partnered with Elbit Systems to develop a net-based interceptor drone.

The Post also asked Kochav about the specific Golani base drone incident, given that in that case, the IDF actually detected but then lost the drone.

He said that losing a drone when you fire on multiple drones at once, including some hits, can be a frequent occurrence.

Kochav stated that when an explosion happens nearby, it can be harder for the radar and those watching the radar to maintain contact with other drones that might not have been hit.

When the hit is over land, a team can quickly be sent to determine if the drone was hit and crashed.

Over the water, where the other drones were shot down and where the drone which evaded interceptors was targeted, there was no quick way to know that it was not shot down and lost at sea, said Kochav.

The air defense chief said this may have happened many times before, but that usually the drone may still just end up not reaching its true target and crash somewhere in an open area.

Finally, Kochav said that despite the high cost of fighting with Hezbollah, as it continues to have “successes” in killing or wounding Israelis from time to time, the IDF cannot let up or prematurely end the war.

Rather, Kochav said that the IDF must keep the pressure on Hezbollah until there is a deal that allows hard enforcement of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to ensure that Hezbollah actually remains outside of southern Lebanon, which will then allow the northern Israeli residents to return to their homes.