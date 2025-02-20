Netanyahu to hold security assessment as transport minister abroad, no permanent security chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a security assessment following a series of explosions in Bat Yam, amid concerns over the absence of a permanent National Security Minister and while the Minister of Transportation remains abroad.

Explosions occurred on Thursday in three buses parked in a lot in Bat Yam. Police reported that damage was caused, but there were no injuries. The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is investigating the background of the incident, and a security source stated that "explosive devices weighing between four and five kilograms were found, intended to detonate tomorrow morning and kill hundreds of civilians."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced in the evening that he is receiving constant updates on the explosive device incident in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and will soon hold a security assessment.

Transportation Minister abroad, no permanent National Security Minister

Meanwhile, Transportation Minister Miri Regev remains in Morocco over the weekend, despite the conclusion of the safety conference she attended. From abroad, she instructed the head of the Public Transportation Authority, Idan Moalem, stating: "All buses, heavy rail trains, and light rail trains must be stopped and inspected, following Shin Bet and police guidelines."

Israel currently lacks a permanent National Security Minister, with Tourism Minister Haim Katz temporarily filling the position. Katz, who is also acting as interim Minister for Heritage and Minister for the Negev and Galilee, was appointed to the role after the resignation of Itamar Ben Gvir last month. Netanyahu decided to temporarily assign the Ministry of National Security, along with other portfolios previously held by the Otzma Yehudit party, to Katz to keep the door open for Ben Gvir’s return to the government. Explosion of bus in Bat Yam February 20, 2025 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Reactions and Traffic Disruptions

The outgoing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir linked the explosions to the recent hostage deal, stating: "When the government signs disgraceful surrender deals with the enemy instead of unleashing hell on them, they become emboldened to intensify their attempts to mass-murder Jews. These are exactly the consequences we warned about."

The explosions occurred in two locations approximately 200-300 meters apart. Light rail services in the area were halted, and significant traffic congestion was reported. The Bat Yam municipality stated: "The details of the incident are still unclear. We are conducting searches and taking precautionary measures at this stage to ensure there is no further danger. The public is advised to avoid the affected areas."

This is a developing story.