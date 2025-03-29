Israeli officials angered by Signal leak on Yemen intel involving Trump officials - report

Israeli officials are angry over a Signal chat leak that exposed sensitive intelligence Israel shared with the US from a human source in Yemen, CBS News reported Friday.

On Tuesday, CBS News released unclassified internal documents from a National Security Council (NSA) bulletin highlighting weaknesses in using the Signal app despite its encryption. The bulletin had been broadly circulated to NSA staff a month before President Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, set up the Signal chat group.

The leak of the Signal chat messages angered Israeli officials, as it compromised a human intelligence source they had shared with the US for targeting, despite the airstrike’s effectiveness remaining intact.

Anonymus sources have told CBS that Israeli intelligence officials are upset that the information they provided to the US was exposed.

According to a senior American intelligence official and a source familiar with Israel's frustration, despite the publication's caution in releasing the information, it compromised a human source who had provided intelligence with Israel, who then shared it with the US for targeting. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's expected nominee for CIA Director John Ratcliffe appears for a Senate Intelligence confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC (credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Exposing sensitive information

On March 15, 2025, there was a plan to use US military planes and drones to strike targets in Yemen. These operations were supposed to protect shipping routes and target Houthi militants who were a threat to Israel.

Israel provided information to help target Iranian-backed Houthi militants, but the chat, set up by Waltz, was mistakenly made public, compromising the information. Waltz accidentally added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to the group chat.

The conversations were between high-ranking US officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and members of the National Security Council (NSA). They talked about specific military actions, including airstrikes using planes and drones.

US intelligence officials, including National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, testified that no classified information was shared in the chat.

However, they admitted the chat was sensitive. Still, experts say that even unclassified information like this should not be shared through unsecured methods like the Signal app. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Testifying before a House panel, Gabbard admitted the conversation was "sensitive" but again denied classified information was shared in the chat: "There were no sources, methods, locations or war plans that were shared," she said.

As tensions grew, Trump expressed frustration privately, and US intelligence officials testified about the matter. The potential fallout between the US and Israel over the situation remains uncertain.