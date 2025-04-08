Ex-NSC chief Ben Shabbat: Road to dethroning Hamas in Gaza could require temporary chaos

In order to dethrone Hamas in Gaza, a temporary period of chaos may be required, former national security council chief Meir Ben Shabbat said late Monday at the Kohelet Policy Forum conference.

Ben Shabbat, who currently heads the Misgav Institute for National Security & Zionist Strategy, explained that any other alternative to some temporary period of chaos and of Israeli control of Gaza would leave Hamas in charge for all practical purposes.

He said this would be true regardless of who might be officially in control, with various plans suggesting the Palestinian Authority or a mix of moderate Arab allies like Egypt and the UAE, because Hamas would use the Hezbollah tactic of using its arms to rule from behind the scenes.

Earlier at the conference, a number of top international law experts debated whether Israeli efforts to dialogue with the International Criminal Court could have any impact on its handling of its war crimes investigation of Israelis.

To date, the ICC has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, but it is still an open question whether it will indict them and also whether it will issue arrest warrants for Israeli soldiers who participated in the current war. (L-R): International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: FLASH90, POOL)

ICC's "complementarity"

Former IDF international law division chief Col. (retiring in 2009) Pnina Sharvit Baruch said that investing in dialogue with international tribunals is important, especially because “it can give a good answer for complementarity for the ICC. I don’t believe in [the ICC’s integrity] much, but it could be a tree to climb down from to get off of the sanctions.”

The ICC “prosecutors don’t want these cases, they want to give them a reason to close the case,” she added.

Sharvit Baruch was referring to the ICC rule of “complementarity” which states that it cannot intervene against a country which self-investigates war crimes allegations.

In essence, her hope was that if Israel continues to investigate allegations against its own soldiers and presents these probes to the ICC Prosecution, that eventually the Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan will “use” the excuse of complementarity to drop the case in order to get out of sanctions the US has slapped the ICC with to penalize its going after Netanyahu and Gallant, even if he might otherwise not treat Israel fairly.

Former IDF West Bank Courts Chief Prosecutor Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch responded, "we need to throw the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC) guidance [on the laws of war] into the garbage bin. Regarding complementarity [and the ICC] - for our own souls, we have a duty to protect our soldiers with our understanding of the laws of war so that they respect themselves as human beings, but not for self-flagellation."

No point in reasoning with the ICC

“But it is beyond naïve” to think that the ICC can be reasoned with regarding its handling of Israel since “the court invented a state which doesn’t exist [in 2021 it recognized Palestine as a state Y.J.B.] - to think that they’ll accept our investigation of ourselves for complementarity purpose is beyond naïve,” said Hirsch, though the former IDF prosecutor himself has full faith in Israeli probes.

In other words, Hirsch said that it was a waste of time to try to convince the ICC to treat Israel reasonably given his view of them being heavily biased and that no IDF soldiers should be probed to try to achieve that – only where Israel itself thinks that probes are appropriate to maintain its own moral standards.

Sharvit Baruch responded, “I am not naïve about the ICC. I agree with you. But we can give them a pretext where the prosecutor has sanctions against him if he wants to get out of this case. Complementarity could be a way out for him. It could also be relevant to courts around the world,” and has helped Israel get out of war crimes cases in foreign countries in the past. She cited a particular case in Spanish courts as just one of many examples.

Ariel University International Law Professor and Israeli Government Professional Advisory Committee Member Talia Einhorn said at the conference that Israel is wasting time trying to reason with the ICC and the International Court of Justice “since all of this is a political matter - they don’t care about the laws of war.”

Justice Ministry Head of the Law of Armed Conflict Division and former IDF international law division chief (retiring 2017) Col. Noam Neuman said that Israel does succeed at influencing the rules of the laws of war, especially among critical countries like the US, the UK, and other allies.

He added that there will always be differences between Israel and the ICRC in interpreting the laws of war, but that Israel “must be part of the discussion and must try to convince others.”

Looking forward

Neuman also said that Israel will soon be organizing a symposium of like-minded countries relating to the laws of war, in the shadow of the current war.

Further, after Einhorn said that Israel should follow the US Defense Department 2015 Manual instead of their current more restrictive legal approaches, Neuman responded that Israeli military lawyers are familiar with the US manual, but that the war manuals of the UK, France, Denmark, and others were actually more useful in some ways.

He rejected any claim that IDF lawyers are restrictive in their legal approaches to war, instead saying sometimes the government or IDF as a matter of policy is more restrictive than the law (Y.J.B. - for example to please the Biden administration), and he did advocate that Israel should have its own war manual.

Sahrvit Barcuh said that many Israeli officials had been antsy over the years over committing to a set public manual which could be twisted and used against israel by critics.