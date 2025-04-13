WATCH: IDF troops destroy 1.2 km tunnel in northern Gaza

IDF troops in the Yahalom unit, under the Northern Brigade in the 252nd Division, destroyed an underground tunnel 1.2 kilometers long and 20 meters deep in northern Gaza, the military announced in a Sunday statement.

The brigade's soldiers found a weapons cache near the route, containing a stockpile of approximately 20 explosive devices, an anti-tank launcher, and additional weapons.

Additionally, the Israeli air force struck several terrorists an IDF drone identified planting explosives near the troops.

Striking hospital in northern Gaza

Earlier in the day, the IDF struck a Hamas command and control center embedded in the Al Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza.

Medics claimed that two missiles hit a building inside the main Gaza hospital, destroying the emergency and the reception department and damaging other structures.

On Friday, the IDF said it had destroyed a booby-trapped Hamas tunnel underneath a compound that formerly served as a kindergarten in Rafah.