Mossad veterans, reserve medical officers sign letters calling for deal to end war, return captives

A group of more than 250 Mossad veterans and nearly 200 reserve medical officers have signed letters calling for the end of the war, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The two new letters add to the two already existing letters signed by veteran pilots and Unit 8200 veterans published on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

The Mossad veteran's letter included three former Mossad heads, Danny Yotam, Ephraim Halevi, and Tamir Pardo; a former deputy head of the Mossad; and dozens of department heads and deputy department heads. The initiative is reportedly led by David Midan and Gail Shoresh.

"We, the Mossad intelligence and special services veterans, who have dedicated many years to safeguarding the country's security, will not continue to stand by. We express our full support for the pilots' letter, which also reflects our deep concern for the future of the country, and we join the call to act immediately to reach an agreement to return all 59 abductees home, without delay, even at the cost of ceasing fighting."

"The sanctity of life, Mr. Prime Minister, takes precedence over 'God of Revenge.'"

The letter was organized through a Mossad veterans society, which Ynet confirmed also exists in the security services.

Medical officers join the call

Around 200 reserve medical officers signed a similar letter on Sunday, calling for an end to the war and the return of the hostages.

"We will return [to service] and stand firm whenever necessary. We feel with pain that the continued fighting in Gaza is intended primarily to serve political and personal interests without a security purpose. The continued fighting does not advance the achievement of the goals of the war declared from the beginning and only endangers IDF soldiers and the lives of our citizens being held hostage."

"As medical officers, we serve in the reserve force out of a commitment to the sanctity of life, to the spirit of the IDF and the doctor's oath, and as an expression of mutual guarantee in Israeli society. We warn that the continued fighting and abandonment of the kidnapped is contrary to these values ​​and to the Medical Corps' commitment not to leave any of our people behind."

"The continued fighting and abandonment of the kidnapped, as wounded people abandoned on the battlefield, irreversibly erodes the values ​​of the sanctity of life and the commitment to the security of the state and its residents. We call on the Israeli leadership to come to its senses and act in accordance with the values ​​of the State of Israel and the spirit of the IDF." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The medical officers specified that they had addressed the letter only to the political echelon.

Both letters have added to the growing list of letters addressed to the government, calling for a swift end to the war and the return of all hostages.