50% of ballistic missiles fired by Yemen since resumption of Gaza fighting, failed

Around 50% of ballistic missiles that were fired by the Houthi terror group in Yemen since the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip have failed, according to Israeli officials who spoke with N12 on Monday.

According to sources, the low number of sirens that have been activated in Israel due to Houthi missiles is due to technical difficulties in the failed missiles as well as the American THAAD system and Israel’s Arrow 3 system.

Officials noted ongoing and close cooperation between Israel, the United States, and additional partner countries, which has played a critical role in intercepting Houthi projectiles and countering other regional threats.

On Sunday, sirens were activated across central Israel - from Jerusalem to the Tel Aviv areas - following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen. According to the IDF, the missile was successfully intercepted outside of Israeli territory. The IDF stated that alerts were activated in accordance with policy, and that the launch involved a single missile. Some fragments of the missile were found in Hebron in the West Bank, south of Jerusalem.

In recent weeks, the US has continued airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Several missile launch attempts by the Houthis toward Israel were recorded during this period. Sunday’s launch occurred as the US and Iran, a known ally of the Houthis, engaged in indirect discussions over Iran’s nuclear program. Sirens sound across central Israel as Houthis launch two missiles from Yemen, April 13, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TZOFAR)

Israel’s multiple missile defense systems

Israel and the US operate a layered missile defense architecture, which includes, the Arrow 3 - Israel’s exo-atmospheric interceptor system, capable of intercepting threats hundreds of kilometers away, Arrow 2 - designed to intercept missiles near the atmospheric boundary, THAAD - An American system for short-to medium-range ballistic missiles, active during heir final flight stages, and the AEGIS - installed aboard US Navy destroyers, capable of intercepting missiles at long distances with SM-3A2 interceptors.

The THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system, developed by Lockheed Martin, was deployed in Israel in October and is operated by American personnel. It is designed to intercept ballistic missiles during the terminal phase of their trajectory, both inside and outside Earth’s atmosphere. The system’s AN/TPY-2 radar can detect missiles and aircraft at ranges exceeding 2,000 kilometers and integrates with other Israeli and allied air defense systems.

THAAD intercepts using a kinetic “hit-to-kill” method, relying on direct impact rather than explosive warheads. Reports indicate that the system has successfully intercepted at least seven ballistic missiles launched from Yemen since its deployment.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Israeli air defense amid continued regional threats, Saudi-based channel Al-Hadath reported that the US has delivered an additional THAAD battery and two Patriot batteries to Israel.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which has included Israel in its area of responsibility since early 2021, coordinates regional air defense across 21 countries in the Middle East and Central Asia. CENTCOM fuses radar data from various detection systems to generate a unified threat picture and enable rapid interception responses.