How much does a strike on Sanaa International Airport cost Israel?

Israel's airstrikes on Sanaa, conducted on Tuesday, likely cost approximately 13 million shekels based on reservist payments, the deployment of rescue planes and helicopters, fighter jet fuel, and other operational costs.

The flight to Yemen and back takes Israel Air Force jets approximately four hours, meaning a total of 80 flight hours based on 20 fighter jets.

That could cost at least five million shekels just for their flight hours, plus one million for escort planes.

The cost of munitions could easily have exceeded seven million shekels.

The military and defense industries may say that national security has no price, but every military action by Israel carries substantial economic consequences.

During discussions prior to executing such an operation, the operational need, strike capability, risks to crew members, and weapon systems are considered, but the cost of each strike mission is not typically calculated.

Striking Yemen is one of the more expensive military operations due to the approximately 2,000 km. distance from Israel, requiring a fleet of support aircraft to accompany the fighter jets, including refueling facilities and intelligence planes.

Such an operation also typically involves the deployment of rescue helicopters in case of pilot ejection due to malfunction or damage, in which case, ejected pilots would not have to wait hours for a rescue helicopter to arrive from Israel.

'Dozens' of Air Force fighter jets

The IDF confirmed that "dozens" of fighter jets participated in the attack on Sanaa International Airport, but it is unconfirmed whether the jets were F-15Is, F-16Is, or F-35 Adir jets.

The Pentagon's operational figures state that the F-16 is the least expensive of the three to operate, at approximately $15,000 per flight hour, and the F-35 Adir costs $17,000 per flight hour. The F-15I is notably more expensive, costing approximately $27,000 per flight hour, in part due to its twin engines and larger size.

A fleet used to strike Yemen in an operation this large would require at least two refueling planes. The Israel Air Force still uses 50-year-old Boeing 707 "Ra'am" planes for this task. These planes have their own large fuel consumption engines and require significant maintenance due to their age.

The US Air Force prices a similar aircraft, the KC-135, at $19,000 per flight hour. However, the Israeli cost is likely higher as the US Air Force have replaced the engines with newer, more fuel-efficient ones.

One of the IAF's "Nachshon" aircraft, which provides air control far beyond Israel's borders, was also likely in the area. This aircraft, a modified Gulfstream G550, is relatively economical, at approximately $7,500 per flight hour.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released photos showing jets carrying Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs, which include GPS guidance kits manufactured by Boeing that turn regular bombs into precision-guided munitions. The US Air Force pays approximately $25,000-$30,000 for each kit.

The cost of a heavier MK-84 bomb, which weighs approximately 900 kg. is approximately $15,000 without adding the expensive guidance kit.