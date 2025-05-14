Father of Golani soldier defends Edan Alexander: ‘He saved my son’s life’

Father of a Golani soldier, Simon, defended freed hostage Edan Alexander amid online criticism in a Wednesday interview with 103FM: "My son owes his life to Edan Alexander," he declared. Alexander was released by Hamas on Monday following 584 days in captivity in a hostage release deal secured by Trump.

Edan Alexander and his family were criticized for not thanking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In response to the hateful comments, the Hostages Families Forum responded in a post on X, stating that they wish to "embrace and strengthen Edan and the Alexander family, who after everything they have been through find themselves under an ugly attack tonight, specifically by Israelis on a program called 'The Patriots.'"

Simon, the father of a soldier from the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, spoke with Guy Peleg on 103FM and shared the personal story of his son, who had unknowingly switched places with Edan Alexander on the day of the Hamas attack, during the October 7 massacre.

Simon said, "I'm overwhelmed with emotion. My son is in the 51st Battalion. He owes his life to Edan Alexander. They’re from the same company, from the same training base." "We landed from Vienna on Thursday afternoon. My son called his commander and asked, ‘Do you need me?’ Edan Alexander replied, ‘Let him stay home, let him rest until Sunday,’" he shared.

"Yesterday, my son showed me a WhatsApp message from Edan Alexander. All those who slander him, all those who badmouth him — they should be ashamed of themselves. They don't have an ounce of decency. Yesterday afternoon, he asked my son if anyone from the platoon was still alive. They should be ashamed," Simon said. Released hostage Edan Alexander speaks with US President Donald Trump over the phone, May 13, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Who is released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander?

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, 21, was released from Gaza captivity on Monday.

Alexander grew up in New Jersey and made aliyah at the age of 18 to serve in the IDF, enlisting in the Golani Brigade. He was on base on October 7, 2023, after he volunteered to stay on base and was kidnapped to Gaza from the Gaza border area.

His father, Adi, called on the US to hold direct talks with Hamas to achieve the release of his son.