Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the Iranian people would soon be able to overthrow the regime in Tehran during a visit to the Beit Shemesh missile impact site on Monday alongside former prime minister Naftali Bennett and Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).

“The day is near when the Iranian people will be able to throw off the yoke of tyranny. This is a struggle for humanity.” Netanyahu said at the scene.

He added, "I stand here in a place that was bombarded by the terrorists in Tehran against innocent civilians, you see the difference. The tyrants of Tehran target civilians. We target the tyrants of Tehran to protect civilians."

"And if this regime, this terrorist regime, of the kind we've never seen in the world, if they get nuclear weapons and the means to deliver ballistic missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles, they will threaten all of humanity. So we set out to protect ourselves, but in doing so we protect many others."

Netanyahu also made a special mention to honor US President Donald Trump for “joining us in this crucial effort to save the world.” he said.

Bennet also addressed the operation during the visit, stating, “Every hour of our operations in Iran is another step in dismantling the Iranian death machine that has been built over thirty years.”

“The Israeli public is now required to focus on three things: determination, safety, and unity. Act with determination, adhere to safety, follow all instructions, and remain united,” Bennett added.

Netanyahu, Bennett, Lapid unite in Beit Shemesh

Additionally, Netanyahu held a security assessment with Lapid on Monday regarding the joint Israel-US Operation Roaring Lion against Iran.

The opposition leader expressed his full support for the campaign.

“I told the prime minister that all of Israel is united behind the operation,” Lapid said after the meeting.

Lapid made the remarks while also visiting the Beit Shemesh impact site.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the site of an Iranian missile hit in Beit Shemesh, March 2, 2026. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

“I just came directly from a security briefing with the prime minister, where I told him that all of Israel stands behind this operation, that all of Israel is strong and provides support,” he said.