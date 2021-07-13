Demolition orders frozen for Ra'am MK's Bedouin political stronghold

One of the first Bedouin villages where demolition orders for illegal structures will be frozen, is Ra'am MK Saeed Alharomi's political stronghold, N12 reported on Tuesday.
The village, Bir Hadaj, is considered to hold strong support for the Ra'am MK.
According to N12, a leaked Public Security Ministry document states to not hold legal proceedings and to not enact demolition orders in Bir Hadaj for the next month.
The reported leak follows the government's decision to transfer certain Bedouin authorities from the Economy Ministry to the Welfare Ministry, after crisis talks with Ra'am took place over their continued support in the government.