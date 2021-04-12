Deputy chief justice Hanan Melcer retires

Deputy Chief Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer retired on Monday after 14 years on the country’s top court.

During Melcer’s career he also served as head of the Central Elections Committee and issued several key decisions regarding election disputes and bringing campaigning into the modern digital age.

He has been generally identified with the court’s moderate-activist wing, sometimes serving as a swing vote.

Besides major rulings on free speech, Melcer also issued major rulings relating to laws passed by the Knesset regarding the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions campaign, to the Haifa Ammonia environmental controversy and regarding the controversy Yonatan Hillo case.

In his final decision issued on Monday as part of his retirement ceremony, Melcer ruled along with Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Justice Alex Stein that activities by the police cyber unit, demanding that social media giants take down certain posts, were constitutional.

Adalah had petitioned that the police cyber unit was oppressing Israeli-Arab free speech and criticism of the government.

Melcer advised the Knesset to pass a more comprehensive law on the issue to balance all competing constitutional priorities.

At the same time, he said that the police cyber unit was not totally forcing the social media giants to remove posts.

Rather, he said that the police were applying pressure, but still technically leaving the social media giants the final decision on the issue.

Adalah had said that such an analysis would be like sticking one’s head in the sand, given the clear implied threat from the police and the state about more punishing actions they could take against social media giants who did not “voluntarily” cooperate.

Still, Melcer said that the voluntariness meant that at most he could suggest that the Knesset pass a law to remove general criticism on the issue.

Moreover, he said that aspects of police cyber actions were critical to defending citizens’ rights and state security as well as that many posts being taken down related to “bots,” which are not human, and do not have free speech rights.