Deri promises to back Netanyahu for PM

In front of an empty hall but speaking to close to over 900 activists online, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri promised to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next coalition and said his party would never join a coalition not led by the right wing. Deri’s promise is good news for Netanyahu who’s right-wing camp has fractured badly after former Gidon Saar split the Likud, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett has said the country needs a new leader, and even United Torah Judaism has openly hinted it could back an alternative candidate for prime minister. “This time Bibi doesn’t need a strong Aryeh, he must have a strong Aryeh,” said Deri in reference to Shas’s previous campaign where it implored working class, religiously traditional voters to vote Shas and not Likud. “Without a strong Shas there is no strong Bibi,” he continued, pointing to Sa’ar’s desertion of the Likud to set up his New Hope party and lamenting the erosion of the right-wing camp. “Shas announces in the clearest possibly way, we will support Prime Minister Netanyahu as Shas’ candidate, our candidate od the whole right-wing camp. We will recommend him to the president [to form the government],” vowed Deri. The Shas leader poured cold water on the idea that a government could be formed without the Likud, arguing that a government with Sa’ar and Bennett’s parties would not have enough seats with just the centrist and right-wing anti-Netanyahu parties, and could not ideologically bring in Meretz or the Joint List. Instead, Deri promised that he would ensure that Sa’ar and Bennett would rejoin the Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc, similar to how he convinced Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a unity government with Netanyahu.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The Shas leader also discussed the party’s policy platform, insisting that it would protect those the vulnerable and lower socio-economic sectors of society from any cuts to welfare benefits despite the large budget deficit the government has created in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. “We will need to do make cuts but there is no more social minded party than Shas. We will need a strong Shas with a strong representation to fight with all our power so that the burden will not be paid by weak sectors of society,” said Deri.