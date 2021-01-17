The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Deri promises to back Netanyahu for PM

Shas leader vows to oppose budget cuts to welfare benefits despite ‘large deficit’ created by COVID-19 crisis.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 17, 2021 16:14
Aryeh Deri during Shas Conference on February 10th, 2019 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Aryeh Deri during Shas Conference on February 10th, 2019
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
In front of an empty hall but speaking to close to over 900 activists online, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri promised to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next coalition and said his party would never join a coalition not led by the right wing.
Deri’s promise is good news for Netanyahu who’s right-wing camp has fractured badly after former Gidon Saar split the Likud, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett has said the country needs a new leader, and even United Torah Judaism has openly hinted it could back an alternative candidate for prime minister.
“This time Bibi doesn’t need a strong Aryeh, he must have a strong Aryeh,” said Deri in reference to Shas’s previous campaign where it implored working class, religiously traditional voters to vote Shas and not Likud.
“Without a strong Shas there is no strong Bibi,” he continued, pointing to Sa’ar’s desertion of the Likud to set up his New Hope party and lamenting the erosion of the right-wing camp.
“Shas announces in the clearest possibly way, we will support Prime Minister Netanyahu as Shas’ candidate, our candidate od the whole right-wing camp. We will recommend him to the president [to form the government],” vowed Deri.
The Shas leader poured cold water on the idea that a government could be formed without the Likud, arguing that a government with Sa’ar and Bennett’s parties would not have enough seats with just the centrist and right-wing anti-Netanyahu parties, and could not ideologically bring in Meretz or the Joint List.
Instead, Deri promised that he would ensure that Sa’ar and Bennett would rejoin the Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc, similar to how he convinced Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a unity government with Netanyahu.
The Shas leader also discussed the party’s policy platform, insisting that it would protect those the vulnerable and lower socio-economic sectors of society from any cuts to welfare benefits despite the large budget deficit the government has created in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
“We will need to do make cuts but there is no more social minded party than Shas. We will need a strong Shas with a strong representation to fight with all our power so that the burden will not be paid by weak sectors of society,” said Deri.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Shas deri
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel’s interest is seeing an America that is politically stable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
3

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020
4

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
5

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by