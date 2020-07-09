Despite coronavirus, Israeli hi-tech rakes in $5.25 billion in H1

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic crisis that swiftly followed, the Israeli hi-tech industry secured $5.25 billion in funding - spread across 312 deals - throughout the first half of 2020 (H1/2020), according to the Israel-based IVC Research Center.Even though in the early months of 2020 - notably February and March - the number of financial deals were down significantly in early funding rounds, throughout April and May the industry bounced back, showing normal investment behaviors. Although the IVC notes that the "data for H1 is solid," they added that these are not predictive numbers for the rest of the year - adding that the "full magnitude of the economic impact" could still be felt in the second half of the year, and "prove devastating to a large number of Israeli companies."Throughout the first quarter of the year, Israeli hi-tech companies raised $2.74 billion in 136 deals, according to the IVC-ZAG Israeli High-Tech Survey.Although the amount of deals went up in the second quarter (170), Israeli hi-tech companies raised less money - $2.5 billion. Due to 13 late-round deals, which each totaled over $50 million, the first grand total rose significantly throughout the first half of the year compared to years prior. And in comparison to last year specifically, when only 18 such deals were made over the course of 2019, the 13 deals totaling over $50 million is an important point to note, considering the coronavirus pandemic."The total amount raised in deals over $30m in the first half of 2020 has surpassed the annual amounts of previous years and stands just 33% short of the annual 2019 value. This was due in large part to the 22 mega deals over $50 million each in the first half of 2020, compared to 15 such deals in H1/2019," the IVC said in their report. Some 52% of investments made throughout these deals were pledged by foreign investors.With regard to more modest deals the IVC said, "The number of deals under $5m grew, reaching 149 deals, compared to 116 deals in H1/2019. This was due mostly to 83 deals in Q2/2020, compared to the 62-deal quarterly average since 2015."Accompanying the coronavirus pandemic, the IVC notes that the number of "life science" investments are on pace for a record year - following the 70 deals made in the first half. They added that IT investments did not stagger, but remained consistent with previous years.Israeli artificial intelligence companies on their own have encapsulated investors as well over the past six months, signing 100 deals. Even though these numbers are down from years prior, AI still leads cybersecurity, fintech and IOT.