Despite coronavirus measures, Masa students will be able to enter Israel

Participants in the Masa Israel Journey program, an umbrella organization for gap-year experiences in Israel, will be able to enter Israel from other countries despite Israel’s closure due to the coronavirus crisis.

The program announced Wednesday that Israel’s Interior Ministry confirmed it will approve entry for travelers with Masa visas, including those who were in Israel and left during the coronavirus pandemic and those who will enter Israel as new participants.

Thousands of Masa Fellows chose to remain in Israel when it closed its borders at the start of the pandemic.

Fellows who arrive in Israel will be required to remain in quarantine for 14 days, during which they will receive orientations, Hebrew-language course and educational seminars.

The organization, founded by The Jewish Agency and the government of Israel, has 7,000 Fellows registered for the coming year.