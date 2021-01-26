Despite COVID, Israel’s defense companies say 2020 was a good year

The coronavirus pandemic hit Israel’s economy across the board, from small business owners who were forced to close their shops, to big companies that faced challenges due to the restrictions on traveling abroad.

Among the second group are Israel’s defense industry companies such as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Elbit Systems.

This industry is considered both successful and powerful. A report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said that between 2015-2019, Israel was ranked as the world’s 8th largest arms exporter.

These companies, which are among the biggest in this industry, who are used to constantly meeting with clients, presenting their latest technologies and new developments, were forced to look for new marketing methods.

So how did it go for them?

At this point in the year, the companies are gathering all the needed information to summarize their financial year. While official numbers are not yet public, these companies say that despite the challenges, they managed to have a successful year.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} An example of the success of these companies can be seen even these days. On Tuesday, Elbit announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $172 million to supply light tanks to the army of a country in Asia. On Monday, IAI said it signed two deals – one to sell and one to lease two Heron MKII UAV systems to a central Asian country. It added that the deal is valued at tens of millions of dollars.

IAI’s executive VP of marketing Eli Alfassi told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that during the first nine months of 2020 – in information that was already made public – the company had more profits than the entire year of 2019.

Asked how IAI overcame the challenges throughout the corona-impacted year, Alfassi said that an entire operation was set up to make contact with clients easier.

This operation was based on two main steps; first, reinforcing and expanding the different branches of the company around the world, and granting greater authorities to them in order to advance deals; second, was using advanced communication technologies in order to overcome the physical distance for the client.

“We rapidly advanced tools that would help us with what we call distant marketing,” Alfassi said. “[During this period] we developed in no time both apps and systems that will allow us to sit here in Tel Aviv and talk to our clients.

“We set up a studio that looks like a TV studio and through it we not only talk to the client but also show him and guide him to use, set up, fix and take care of the [IAI] system,” he added. “We can use this system online, offline and we also developed a 3D system that our marketers can sit here and demonstrate how our IAI systems work.”

Alfassi also commended the IAI workers and said that their ability to engage with the time’s difficulties was one of the primary reasons that they managed to thrive.

Elbit Systems is another company that showed signs of satisfaction during these difficult times.

Speaking to reporters two months ago, when the company released its financial report for the third quarter of 2020, Elbit Systems’ President & CEO Bezhalel “Butzi” Machlis said: “I am pleased with the third-quarter results, particularly with the improved operating performance in this challenging COVID-19 environment.

“We are encouraged by our backlog of orders of around $11 billion and the volume of opportunities we are facing around the world, which provides us with confidence in the company’s future prospects,” he added.

Since then, Elbit announced billions of dollars in new contract awards, of which more than $2.5b. to supply training and simulation capabilities, digital communications, and target acquisition systems to European countries including Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, and Greece.

However, despite what might seem like a major success, Eitay Mack, a human rights attorney who follows Israel’s defense industry closely, said that the focus should be on the future, and what will happen in 2021.

Mack said that just like in Israel, where the corona severely hit the economy, also other countries that signed deals with these companies might not be able to deliver.

“Everyone is worried about what will happen in 2021,” he said.

Mack added that “[a reason to be worried] is the model [in which the companies] sign deals with a country, and the payment is being deployed over several years. What happens if the country’s budget runs out? They can’t pay anymore.”