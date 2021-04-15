Despite the coronavirus, more than 20,000 Olim came to Israel this year

Between the 72nd and 73rd Israel's Independence days, some 20,456 new Olim [new immigrants] have come to Israel, according data published by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. Among them, 3,208 work in marketing and trade, 812 work in medical fields, and 517 work in education. Most of the 18-35 age group have a job in a field related to social sciences, though the same age group contains a majority of Olim who work in technological fields. Children under the age of 18 comprised 4,748 of the Olim this year, and 420 specifically came to Israel to serve in the IDF."I'm happy to continue to bring people to Israel despite the challenges of the coronavirus," said Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 25,000 Jews from all over the world have come to Israel, with thousands more waiting."Over the past decade, 262,905 Olim came to Israel.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}