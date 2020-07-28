The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Despite the pandemic 78 future lone soldiers arrive in Israel

Two groups of 78 future lone soldiers landed in Israel on Monday in two designated Aliyah flights organized by Nefesh B'Nefesh, and 50 bout 50 more olim are expected to follow in the next few days.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 28, 2020 17:47
Lone soldiers landing in Israel on Monday, July 27, 2020. (photo credit: YONIT SCHILLER)
Lone soldiers landing in Israel on Monday, July 27, 2020.
(photo credit: YONIT SCHILLER)
While coronavirus has forced many to cancel trips and vacations, it hasn't stopped 120 young Americans from making the decision to make aliyah to Israel and enlist in the IDF.
Two groups of 78 future lone soldiers landed in Israel on Monday in two designated aliyah flights organized by Nefesh B'Nefesh, a nonprofit organization that promotes and arranges Aliyah groups from the US, Canada and the UK. About 50 more olim (immigrants) are expected to follow in the next few days.
The recent arrivals are a product of the Nefesh B'Nefesh and Friends of the IDF (FIDF) Lone Soldiers Program, and were coordinated in cooperation with Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel, JNF-USA and Tzofim-Garin Tzabar.
"Lone soldiers" is a term that mostly refers to volunteers who come to Israel to serve in the IDF and do not have immediate family in Israel to support them during their service. As part of their enlistment, the participants become Israeli citizens.
"These young men and women who chose to make Aliyah from North America and will enlist in the IDF to serve in the front lines of Israel’s defense and security are our people’s greatest pride," said Aliyah and Integration Minister MK Pnina Tamano-Shata. “We support and assist lone soldiers that made aliyah through a variety of meaningful programs, and I intend to further expand their rights and benefits. Along with the citizens of Israel, I salute them as an inspiration to us all," she added.
Once enlisted, these olim become part of the Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the IDF (FIDF) Lone Soldiers Program which cares for thousands of lone soldiers from around the world currently in active service. This program, fully supported by the IDF, offers guidance, suppor, and care for all lone soldier who've made aliyah during each stage of their service, after their release and during the adjustment stages to civilian life, as many choose to stay in Israel after completing their service.
“Military service in the IDF is difficult and challenging for every soldier, and even more so for Lone Soldiers. Their decision to come to Israel and enlist in the IDF is a brave and noble act, one that is rooted in a deep sense of mission, determination, and love of the State of Israel. This is true Zionism,” said FIDF director Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir.
The past few months have seen a dramatic rise in people interested in making aliyah. Since the beginning of April 2020, 3,495 aliyah applications were submitted to Nefesh B'Nefesh, in comparison to 1,373 over the same time period in 2019, signaling a 155% increase in aliyah interest.


Tags aliyah IDF nefesh b'nefesh lone soldier olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by