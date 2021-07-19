The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Diaspora Affairs minister: Money won't stop Kotel deal

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai says that the government will provide the NIS 15 million required to improve access to the Western Wall egalitarian section

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 19, 2021 17:06
CALMING INFLUENCE – former MK Nahman Shai.
The NIS 15 million required to expand the egalitarian section at the Western Wall, with an entrance from the current Kotel plaza will be allocated by multiple cabinet ministries in the months ahead, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai told The Jerusalem Post at Monday's Labor faction meeting.

The 2016 Western Wall deal called for a large, state-recognized egalitarian section that would be accessible from the main Western Wall complex and run by a board of relevant members, including progressive Jewish representatives and members of the Women of the Wall organization. But the deal was abandoned under haredi (ultra-Orthodox) pressure a year and a half later.  
In his role as minister of Jerusalem Affairs, current Prime Minister Nafftali Bennett built a plaza in an archaeological site at the southern end of the wall in 2014 that was set to be upgraded as part of the Western Wall agreement, which was written by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit when he was Netanyahu’s cabinet secretary. 
"The money is the easy part," Shai said. "That's not what will stop it from being implemented. We won't let the issue go."
Shai spoke about the importance of facilitating egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall at Monday's cabinet meeting at the Knesset. He addressed ministers about Saturday night's incident in which several hundred hardline religious-Zionist activists descended on the current egalitarian section of the Western Wall (known as the Israel section), severely disturbing the services of a Masorti (Conservative) group.    
Labor leader Merav Michaeli said there was not yet a concrete timetable for implementing the Western Wall agreement. But she said she would insist on it being carried out. 
"We will make a true effort," Michaeli said. "It has taken too long, and it will happen."
 
 


