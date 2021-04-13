The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Diaspora Minister pushes rule change for parents of pregnant women

While vaccinated foreign-nationals may visit their family in Israel, the government is still denying non-vaccinated parents to help their pregnant daughters.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 13, 2021 20:30
A pregnant woman sits on a bed holding her belly. (photo credit: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS)
A pregnant woman sits on a bed holding her belly.
(photo credit: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS)
Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevitch has called on the government to allow foreign-national parents of pregnant Israeli women to visit their daughters even if they are not vaccinated.
Currently, foreign nationals who are not vaccinated cannot obtain an entry permit to Israel for the purposes of being present for a birth or assisting their daughter living in the country during her pregnancy. 
This has caused distress and difficulties for numerous women, including for those with complications in their pregnancies. 
The Jerusalem Post has spoken to three pregnant women whose parents have either been prevented from helping them or being present for the birth.
On Monday night, Yankelevitch raised the issue in a cabinet meeting and said the government needed to show greater concern both for its own citizens and Jews in the diaspora with children in the country over this matter. 
“This is an important medical issue and [women] need their parents here,” Yankelevitch said in the cabinet meeting. 
“A distinction needs to be made between tourists and Jews, our brothers who have family here and children in the army.”
Yankelevitch also spoke with Edelstein personally on Monday and said he promised to deal with the problem.
Yankelevitch added that she was in close touch with the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry which has authority over granting entry permits into the country, and said she hoped there would soon be “good news” on this issue.
According to a spokesperson for Edelstein, professionals in the Health Ministry are currently evaluating the issue, but that such efforts are in preliminary planning stages. 
Nicole Grubner, an olah [immigrant] from Canada with no immediate family in Israel, gave birth on Saturday to a baby girl.
Her parents applied numerous times for an entry permit to Israel to help their daughter during the late stages of her pregnancy and after the birth but were rejected repeatedly. 
Even though regulations now permit the vaccinated first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens to visit the country, those who are unvaccinated are still prevented from coming.
“I'm extremely grateful and hopeful that the government will make this change,” said Grubner.
“The first few days have been a whirlwind, and I haven't given up hope that my parents will be able to be here at some point in the first few months of our baby’s life.”
Separately, Yankelevitch’s staff have now translated into English the complicated and somewhat confusing regulations regarding which foreign nationals are able to enter the country and for what reasons. 
The Jerusalem Post is providing this document here. 


Tags olim Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by