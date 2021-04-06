Family members of olim to now be allowed into Israel

Regulations for allowing non-Israelis to visit their family members in Israel were changed Tuesday morning by the Population and Immigration Authority to permit those with a first-degree relative in Israel to visit the country.

The regulations now state that foreign nationals who are vaccinated against COVID-19, or have recovered from the disease, and who have a first-degree family member who is a citizen or permanent resident of Israel, can visit the country with their spouse or partner and their children.

Until now, having a first-degree relative who was a citizen or resident of Israel did not give foreign nationals any extra rights for entering the country.

The changes to the regulations should now make it easier and quicker to get an entry permit into Israel for foreign nationals with parents or children living in the country.

In recent weeks and months, hundreds of immigrants have become increasingly frustrated and angry owing to the repeated refusal of the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry to issue entry permits for their parents and other first-degree relatives seeking to attend weddings, and be present for births and other crucial family events.

Minister for Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano Shata and Minister for Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevitch both spoke out yesterday against the policy and called for first-degree family members of Israelis to be allowed to visit immediately.

Tamano Shata told The Jerusalem Post that her office had made several requests to the Population And Immigration Authority to ease restrictions on family members of immigrants in recent weeks, including at the end of last week.

