Did Netanyahu offer east Jerusalem building for political mergers?

“We don’t know of anything like that,” a Likud spokesman said on Monday.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 12:09
The Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud is seen in front of the Dome of the Rock (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud is seen in front of the Dome of the Rock
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Likud distanced itself from reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to advance construction in a new neighborhood in Jerusalem if Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism Party merges with small parties on the Right before the upcoming election.
A source close to Religious Zionism Party leader Bezalel Smotrich said Netanyahu had not made any official offer.
“It’s nonsense. It’s part of the spin and the public pressure on us,” the Religious Zionism source said. “We read about it in the media, like everyone else.”
Israel Hayom and Kan reported that Netanyahu offered to advance construction projects over the Green Line in Jerusalem, if Smotrich merges his list with other right-wing parties.
Netanyahu would then give Smotrich public credit for the construction, Kan reported.
According to Israel Hayom, Netanyahu specifically offered to build 9,000 housing in Atarot, which is in northern Jerusalem and beyond the separation barrier.
Netanyahu already sought to build there last year, and was reportedly rebuffed by the Trump administration, since it is considered a Palestinian area in their peace plan.
New US President Joe Biden has been an opponent of settlement construction for decades, and had confrontations with Netanyahu over building in east Jerusalem when he was vice president. Advancing the plans in the early days of Biden's presidency would be likely to cause friction between Israel and the US.

In order for Netanyahu to push building in Atarot, Smotrich would have to run in a united list with Bayit Yehudi, Otzma Yehudit and Noam, according to the reports.
Bayit Yehudi now led by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe, an ideologically-similar party with whom Smotrich is already negotiating a merger. Neither party passes the 3.25% electoral threshold alone in recent polls, and the two together got only 2.1% of the vote in a Channel 12 poll on Sunday.
Smotrich reportedly does not want to run with Otzma Yehudit, because they are too extreme. Otzma Yehudit is the far-right anti-Arab party led by students of Rabbi Meir Kahane, who was banned from running for Knesset in the 1980s due to incitement to racism. On Sunday, Otzma merged with Noam, a party focused on traditional family values that uses anti-LGBT rhetoric in its campaigns. The two got 1.2% in the Channel 12 poll.
The deadline to file lists running for the next Knesset is on Thursday at midnight, but a source close to Smotrich was noncommittal about the party leader’s plans.
“We don’t know what will be in the end. What we want is a list that will pass the threshold,” he said.
Smotrich and Otzma leader Itamar Ben-Gvir have yet to hold any serious discussions of a merger, but the former has been negotiating with Moshe.
Moshe and Smotrich met on Friday and were close to an agreement, but the Bayit Yehudi leader hardened her stance on Sunday. Moshe faces pressures from several hundred Bayit Yehudi central committee members, as well as the candidates who ran against her in the party primary.


