The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Disabled IDF veterans' caregivers to protest amid poor working conditions

Caregivers for disabled IDF veterans start at minimum wage, do not receive an adequate pension and lack employment prospects.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 18, 2021 08:31
President Reuven Rivlin is seen meeting with disabled IDF veterans on December 2, 2020. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin is seen meeting with disabled IDF veterans on December 2, 2020.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The caregivers of disabled IDF veterans will hold a protest against their working conditions on Sunday after disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian set himself on fire at an office of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division last week.
"In recent years, the Defense Ministry has been waging a struggle against the union of caregivers for disabled IDF veterans in order to harm their working conditions and wages," said the caretakers' union in an announcement of the protest. "This is a direct continuation of the insensitivity of the Rehabilitation Division towards the disabled and their caregivers."
"The caregivers serve as a mouth for disabled IDF disabled veterans whose condition does not allow them [to speak out], and experience themselves the flow of unnecessary and endless bureaucracy, the turmoil and insensitivity of the Rehabilitation Division," added the announcement.
The caregivers will protest starting at 10 a.m. in front of the IDF's Kirya Military Headquarters base in Tel Aviv alongside disabled IDF veterans and tell their stories. The Disabled IDF Veterans Organization will also be protesting in front of the Kirya at the same time.
Caregivers for disabled IDF veterans start at minimum wage, do not receive an adequate pension and lack employment prospects, according to Israel Hayom. The caregivers warned that if the issues are not solved, they will be forced to strike.
"If I understand that there's no other choice, we will take to the streets," said the union's chairman, Avner Malka, to Israel Hayom. "We do not want to make war on the backs of the disabled, I beg the Defense Ministry not to get to this situation."
The caretakers claim that about 15 to 20 years ago, the Rehabilitation Division did provide the workers with adequate working conditions, but has since begun focusing on finance instead of the needs of the veterans.
The caretakers work about 350 hours a month, traveling hours to reach the homes of disabled veterans and sometimes not even receiving full compensation for their travel costs.
The caretakers are also fighting against a decision by the Defense Ministry to issue a tender at a cost of about NIS 420 million per year to change contractor companies and the terms of employment of caretakers.
The Defense Ministry claims that employment conditions cannot be improved due to the lack of a state budget, according to Israel Hayom.
Political squabbles have left Israel without a state budget for over two years, with social services across the country impacted. Throughout the coronavirus crisis, a number of services and projects were frozen and even faced threats of being shut down due to the lack of a budget.
A court has ruled against the Defense Ministry and frozen the tenders the ministry has attempted to issue, as well as ruling that the ministry is obligated to negotiate with the caretakers. The Histadrut union, which represents the caretakers, says that despite the ruling, the Rehabilitation Division is not showing a willingness to conduct genuine negotiations.
Saidian, a 26-year-old disabled IDF veteran, is in critical condition at Sheba Medical Center after he set himself on fire. A 26-year-old veteran of the Golani Brigade, Saidian was diagnosed with PTSD after seeing combat action during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014.


Tags IDF protests idf veteran veterans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The Chief Rabbinate's negative approach to Judaism needs to end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by