Dizengoff fountain dyed bloody for Ahuviya Sandak

Demonstrators protesting the death of Ahuviya Sandak dyed the Dizengoff Square fountain red and placed a sign by the fountain that read, "Ahuviya Blood is still boiling."
Sandak was killed in a road accident two weeks ago while fleeing from police in the West Bank who were pursuing him on suspicion of throwing rocks at Palestinian vehicles.
Violent protests over Sandak’s death have been ongoing for the past weeks.The protesters are demanding that a special investigation unit be formed to look into the circumstances surrounding Sandak’s death – and that the unit that probes nationalistic crime in the West Bank be closed, Haaretz reported.On Thursday, a resident of Yitzhar was suspected of coming to the house of a police officer to harass him, Ynet reported.Investigations revealed that the officer had no connection to Sandak's death, but his name and surname are the same as the name of the police officer who participated in the arrest in which he was killed.
Eve Young contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });