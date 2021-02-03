Do Israelis prefer a disposable or reusable mask?

A new survey conducted for Kleenex by the Roshink Institute in Israel reveals that 84% of Israelis use disposable masks, 14% use reusable cloth masks and 2% use advanced disposable masks like the N95.Some 57% of people who use disposable masks change their mask every day, 26% change their mask only every two or three days and 10% change their mask only once a week. Those who wear masks for four hours or more a day make sure to change the mask more often. In addition, 75% of people who wear masks at least four hours a day change it at least once a day, and 18% of them even go through at least two or three masks a day.Despite the sentiment that the Israeli public is tired of the coronavirus era and pays less attention to guidelines, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, the survey results can be considered positive in the eyes of the Health Ministry.Moreover, 78% of mask wearers report that they make sure to wear them every time they leave the house, 19% of Israelis make sure to wear a mask most of the time they leave the house, but admit that they sometimes go out without a mask. The other 3% do not make sure to wear a mask when leaving the house. The survey also illustrates that of the mask users, 43% wear a mask at least four hours a day and 25% wear a mask more than seven hours a day.Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has been holding discussions recently on whether to recommend wearing only disposable masks. This is because a number of experts estimate that reusable masks do not help enough to reduce infection in light of the current virus mutations. A decision on the matter is expected to be reached soon.
Translated by Abigail Adler.
