Dozens of Israelis make their way to Jerusalem in support of Armenia

The pro-Armenia protesters were seen making their way to Jerusalem in a long convoy of cars covered in red, blue and yellow - the colors that make up the Armenian flag.

The sale of Israeli drones to Azerbaijan, which have reportedly been used against Armenian forces as part of the ongoing war in Nagorno-Karabakh , the disputed territory between Azerbaijan and Armenia, has drawn international criticism.

Now, it seems like Israelis are voicing their opinions on the matter as well.

Israel has been accused by Armenia and Armenian supporters of being complicit in Azerbaijan’s policy and knowingly selling drones used to attack civilian populations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Others have claimed that Armenia is deliberately trying to exaggerate the cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan for different strategic reasons. According to Hikmet Hajiyev , an aide to the Azeri president, the bulk of Azeri military equipment comes from Russia and Turkey.

Armenia has called on Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide several times in the past, with many Knesset members arguing that Israel should do so. Perhaps the protesters hope to use that leverage and convince others to reexamine Israel's policy regarding the conflict.

