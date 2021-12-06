A security guard at the Tanim crossing in the West Bank was moderately injured by a vehicle coming from the Palestinian side of the crossing in a suspected car bomb attack on Monday.

The guard, a 34-year-old male, was standing at the crossing when the driver accelerated and hit him. The IDF stated that the guard was not a soldier.

MDA medics and paramedics found the guard lying on the ground. He was brought to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer with injuries to his limbs, chest and head in stable condition.

חשד לפיגוע דריסה בשומרון: רכב שהגיע מהצד הפלסטיני של מעבר תאנים האיץ ופגע באבטח שעמד במקום. המאבטח נפצע בינוני עד קשה. כוחות הביטחון במקום ירו לעבר המחבל שנהג ברכב וניטרלו אותו. המעבר נסגר לתנועה pic.twitter.com/SmwLbzugNG December 6, 2021

MDA paramedic Alik Iskimov told Ynet: “We arrived to find a man in his 30s from the security forces who had apparently been run over by a terrorist. We found him sprawled on the ground with extensive bruises all over his body. We treated him with bandages and evacuated him to Tel HaShomer Hospital.”

Security forces at the scene shot the suspect who was driving the vehicle. He was brought to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where he died shortly after.

This attack comes less than two days after 20-year-old ultra-Orthodox Avraham Elmaleh was stabbed by a Palestinian at the Nablus Gate in Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon.