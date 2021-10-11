The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Drones deliver sushi and ice cream above Tel Aviv skyline

As part of the National Drone Initiative test operation, drones will bring sushi deliveries ordered by customers via a dedicated app and will deliver them to Tzuk beach in Herzliya.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 11:00
A drone is seen being tested in Hadera. (photo credit: AVIVA BAR-ZOHAR)
A drone is seen being tested in Hadera.
(photo credit: AVIVA BAR-ZOHAR)
The reality of sushi, ice cream, and medicine deliveries by drone moved a step closer to on Monday, as Israel’s National Drone Initiative launched its third phase.
Flying over residential areas in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ramat Sharon, Herzliya and Hadera, the pilot program conducted the third stage of eight tests it will run as it moves forward with its mission to create a national drone network.
Over the course of the test, drones operated by the five companies participating in the program will carry out around 300 flights per day above open areas, carrying out different kinds of tasks on flight paths assigned by the joint control system.
Among the challenges, drones operated by Cando and High-Lander will bring sushi deliveries ordered by customers via a dedicated app and will deliver them to Tzuk beach in Herzliya. The companies will also have a drone performing autonomous security missions for an emergency facility (Reading Fire Station) so that the drone located at the charging station is activated autonomously.
In addition, SkyLinx and FlyTech will conduct a pilot where customers will be able to enter their order via a dedicated app and receive their ice cream via drones at Charles Clore Park (next to Manta Ray restaurant).
All participating companies, including Simplex and DownWind, will perform flights over urban areas in the center of Tel Aviv. HarTech Technologies Ltd and Airwayz will perform urban flights over the Hadera area.
Flights will also deliver donated blood, platelets and plasma from the Magen David Adom (MDA) Blood Bank to Sheba-Tel HaShomer Hospital, with the goal of verifying the method of packaging, the flying, and the procedures so that they will meet the Ministry of Health regulations. At this stage, the goal is to consolidate the procedures so that other companies will be able to offer similar services at every blood bank and hospital in Israel when required.
Over the course of the two-year project, tens of thousands of sorties will take place in the skies above Israel, all controlled centrally by the Ayalon Highway Air Traffic Control Center. During this week's tests, a flight transport will also take place in Brazil, controlled by the management system in Israel.
The national drone project command center. (credit: Courtesy)The national drone project command center. (credit: Courtesy)
The National Drone Initiative is working towards creating a national network of air corridors for UAV deliveries of medicine, medical examinations and equipment, eCommerce and more.
At this center, one can view the management and supervision system for airborne drones flying in the area, preparing for a future situation where dozens or even hundreds of drones fly across the skies on various missions, operating in a uniform airspace. The system will be able to prioritize the various drone flights and clear the airspace when a large aircraft enters or when one of the aircrafts operated by the emergency services organizations enters in the event of an emergency.
The initiative, which originated via a collaboration between the Israel Innovation Authority, the Israeli Transportation Ministry (through the Ayalon Highways Company), the Israel Civil Aviation Authority, and the Smart Transportation Authority, is conducting a series of increasingly more complicated technological missions with the aim of building the experience and know-how to deploy a centrally-organized drone network.
The project was established with the goal of advancing the deployment of drones for the benefit of the public, in order to assist in reducing congestion on the roads and to establish a national aerial network, managed for the benefit of transporting medicines, vaccines, tests and medical equipment, as well as retail shipments and more.
“The National Drone Initiative is reaching new heights on its way to deployment in Central Israel – Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ramat HaSharon, Herzliya and Hadera, and is on its way to creating a globally leading ecosystem in this field," said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. "In the framework of the third demonstration, in which 16 Israeli companies and international representatives will participate, there will be a number of simultaneous flights in Israel and Brazil. In the framework of the demonstration, there will be cargo delivery flights by commercial firms in different areas directly to the end consumer. Such unique collaboration between the Innovation Authority, the Civil Aviation Authority and Ayalon Highways is a catalyst for additional public entities such as the IDF Home Front Command, Magen David Adom, United Hatzalah emergency services and other commercial entities to benefit from the extraordinary capabilities demonstrated in this pilot.”


Tags drone israel israel tech drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel "going up" with promising Aliyah numbers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Mark Regev

The problem with Corbyn, AOC and left-wing antisemitism - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by