Druze community mark Ziyarat al-Nabi Shu'ayb festival

Israeli politicians and leaders offered warm wishes to the Druze community on the occasion of the holiday, during which Druze carry out a pilgrimage to the shrine at Jethro's burial site.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 25, 2021 10:32
Tomb of Nabi Shu'ayb in northern Israel (photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Tomb of Nabi Shu'ayb in northern Israel
(photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Druze community in Israel marked the festival of Ziyarat al-Nabi Shu'ayb on Sunday, connected to the Prophet Shu'ayb, believed to be the biblical Jethro, Moses's father-in-law.
The site where Jethro is believed to be buried is located west of Tiberias in northern Israel and is administered by the Druze community. The festival is marked from April 25 to April 28.
Israeli politicians and leaders offered warm wishes to the Druze community on the occasion of the holiday, during which Druze carry out a pilgrimage to the shrine at Shu'ayb's burial site.
"To our Druze brothers and sisters, on behalf of the Jewish Agency and its partners in the Jewish people in all its diasporas, a blessing of love, brotherhood, peace, friendship and good tidings is sent to you on the Feast of the Prophet Shu'ayb," tweeted Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog, adding the holiday greeting, "'Ziara Makbula'"
"My brothers from the Druze community, happy holiday of the Prophet Shu'ayb," said the Yisrael Beytenu party in a tweet. "The covenant between the Jewish people and the Druze community is a continuation of the covenant between Moses and Jethro, based on human dignity and the pursuit of justice."
"We are at the beginning of the spring period, I pray that this period will bring with it growth, flowering and prosperity," wrote Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked on Facebook. "May the partnership and deep alliance between the people of Israel and the Druze community continue to be an example of honor, evil and doing good."
"On the occasion of the holiday of the Prophet Shu'ayb, wishing members of the Druze community 'Ziara Makbula,'" said MK Keti Shitrit. "The sacred covenant made between Moses and the prophet Shu'ayb is stronger than anything and we will continue to protect it together. A good and quiet week."


Tags isaac herzog ayelet shaked festival Druze Yisrael Beytenu
