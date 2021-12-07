Dutch appeals court: No right to sue Gantz for alleged 2014 war crimes

An appeals court in the Netherlands on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that there is no jurisdiction to sue Defense Minister Benny Gantz for alleged war crimes in the death of six Palestinians during the 2014 Gaza War when he was chief of the IDF.

The appeal has been pending since Gantz won at the lower court in January 2020.

Going back in time, the lawsuit started when a “Notice of Liability” was received by Israeli defense officials in Holland.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

It wasn’t even a civil lawsuit, let alone a criminal probe. It was just a notice from Holland that a party might be seeking to sue Gantz and former Israeli air force chief Amir Eshel.

This was part of the Netherlands’ confusing pre-lawsuit civil procedure which Israel had not dealt with before. Until now foreign cases against Israelis had all been criminal.

Eventually, the defense officials passed the notice on to a combination of the Justice Ministry, IDF and foreign ministry lawyers to figure out what they were dealing with.

IDF Artillery Corps fires 155 mm M-109 howitzer gun during Operation Protective Edge, Gaza, 2014 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The government lawyers got in direct touch with Gantz and Eshel to let them know that they would be facing a civil damages case for the alleged wrongful death of Palestinians.

During the 2014 Gaza war, six members of Ismail Ziada’s family were killed along with one other person during an IDF strike.

Ziada alleged that the strike was a war crime, that the IDF did not objectively probe it and that the Dutch court should grant him wrongful death damages.

In fact, the IDF legal division probed the incident and found that four out of the seven persons killed were terrorists involved in combat in a 24-hour period when around 120 rockets were fired from Gaza on Israeli civilians.

The IDF legal division admitted that three of the seven were civilians. But it said that while the civilian deaths were tragic, the terrorists had made the location targetable under the laws of war, including any proportional collateral harm to civilians, by bringing their military activities there.

Israel’s state lawyers assisted Gantz and Eshel with whatever they needed in finding their own local counsel in the Netherlands, providing any documents they needed, strategic advice from past unique experience in dealing with lawsuits worldwide and some undefined amount of financial backing.

According to Deputy Attorney-General (International Law) Roy Schondorf, the context was as follows: “After the Palestinians’ criminal war crimes cases against Israelis in foreign countries failed for a number of years one after the other, they came up with a new strategy…Filing civil cases against IDF and government officials.”

Civil cases are only for damages and not jail time, but they also require a lower threshold of proof.

Yet, Schondorf said that based on the multiple terrorists being targeted, “the attack was completely legal.”

When the justice ministry spoke to Gantz, he did not get overly anxious. He understood from the start that the chances of him being in jeopardy were low. He knew he had strong legal arguments and that the facts of the case were already well-known and had been probed by the IDF. Gantz did recognize that the issue was one that needed to be dealt with and not ignored.

Although if Gantz and Eshel had still been in the IDF, they would have been given assistance mostly from the IDF, because they had retired from the IDF, the justice ministry worked with them along with the IDF.

Two weeks before the mid-September 2019 hearing, both sides filed legal briefs.

The court held a hearing on the case in mid-September 2019. At the end of the hearing, the court set January 29, 2020 as the date it would issue its decision.

Gantz and Eshel, and essentially the State of Israel (because of the wide implications for other soldiers), said the court had no jurisdiction to take the case. They made two main arguments: 1) that Gantz and Eshel had immunity since they were acting, not as individuals, but on behalf of defending Israel; and 2) debunking the plaintiffs’ claim that there is no fair court system to do justice in Israel.

The idea of the first immunity argument is that international law bars states from judging other states. No country knows when they might be on the wrong end of such an issue, so there is broad immunity for state actions from civil damages lawsuits. This also would apply to officials, including, military officials, acting on behalf of their states.

Anticipating that they might lose their case because of this legal obstacle, the plaintiffs asked the court to find that this case met an exception. There is a possible exception allowing civil cases against foreigners acting on behalf of a foreign state if they committed war crimes and if the foreign state will not prosecute its own officials’ war crimes.

Ultimately, the Netherlands court did not give any deep analysis of the second issue, finding the immunity argument decisive when it ruled for Gantz and Eshel last week and the appeals court has endorsed the lower court's decision.

Israel’s legal team was not in the Netherlands to hear the decision, but was basically given notice simultaneously verbally by Gantz and Eshel’s lawyers who were there as well as receiving the full decision by email.

Attorney Galit Raguan of the Office of the Deputy Attorney-General (International Law) happened to be the first staff member to see the decision and immediately popped into Schondorf’s office to excitedly inform him. Attorney Marlene Mazel, of the same office, was also a key member of the team that handled the case.

Israel’s government lawyers discussed the result with Gantz, who was very happy with the result and wanted to know how the decision would impact other soldiers and if it would be helpful in a broader way.

Gantz and Eshel also thanked all of the Israeli government lawyers involved.

Israeli officials viewed the court decision as very important for several reasons. First, it was issued by a European court, where Israel often feels it is fighting an uphill battle. The case does follow some other Israeli victories over war crimes charges in Europe, such as in Germany, England and Spain.

Second, the court’s approach to interpreting international law was what Israeli officials consider “mainstream,” and not rogue interpretations used by more biased UN bodies to politicize the process against Israel.

Schondorf also said that the decision showed the court recognized that, “We have an independent, professional and trustworthy” legal system to review alleged war crimes incidents.

Further, “it shows that the Netherlands understands that Israel was acting to deal with terror.”

Even if Gantz and Eshel had needed to go to trial, Schondorf said that this case had been a long-shot for the Palestinians because it was so clear that multiple terrorists were the target, were hit and had chosen to try to position themselves in a civilian area.

However, Schondorf said that it would have “required more money to defend,” and that the deterrent message against future civil war crimes damages cases was stronger because the case was dismissed simply based on the state immunity argument and without even getting to trial.

Schondorf complimented the Foreign Ministry and the IDF international law division lawyers in working seamlessly together with his office to help get the win.