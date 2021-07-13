East Jerusalem residents allegedly steal 100 kg of grapes from S. Israel

Officers were conducting a routine patrol operation when they received a report that two suspects stole large amounts of agricultural produce from the grape plantations surrounding Moshav Arugot.

Officers and Border Police detectives arrived at the scene and arrested the two individuals in possession of crates filled with grapes amount to 100 kg. in weight.

The suspects, aged 21 and 26, residents of east Jerusalem, were transferred to a Border Police command center in the south for further questioning.