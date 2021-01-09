Economy Ministry publishes coronavirus lockdown rules for businesses

Israel's Economy Ministry published a list of "purple ribbon" restrictions on Israel's business that will go into effect immediately, lasting until the end of the coronavirus lockdown.The Ministry stressed that, as a rule, employers should not allow employees to come to workplaces, barring exceptions published in the lockdown guidelines. Only businesses providing essential services will be permitted to serve customers. These include any shops that provide essential goods such as food and medical supplies. Also among stores allowed to operate are laundromats, shops that sell and fix computers and communication devices, stores that sell appliances and store that sell necessary toiletries.Stores that offer essential items and non-essential items will only be permitted to sell essential items, according to the Ministry.The ministry will operate a hotline for small and medium businesses that will be available to clarify what is permitted and what is not. Business owners can also contact Israel's Home Front Command with questions about the Purple Ribbon regulations.
