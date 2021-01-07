Israel is locking down (again): Here’s what you need to know

After a long and heated debate on Wednesday night, the government approved the regulations for the country’s latest lockdown, which begins Thursday at midnight and ends two weeks later on January 21.

The following are the lockdown rules:

> Gatherings: Limited to five people inside and 10 people outside, except for at approved events such as weddings and funeral where there can be 10 people inside and 20 outside

>> Cannot congregate in someone else’s home

> Travel abroad: Limited to those people who purchased fights ahead of the regulations, except for purposes specified in the regulations or with the approval of the director-general of the Transportation Ministry

> Professional athletics: Limited to training, no games

> Visiting the elderly: Forbidden unless essential to their health

> Schools: Closed, except for special education; boarding schools may operate if the students agree not to leave the campus for at least 30 days

> Workplaces: Closed, except for those that offer essential goods or services, factories for the provision of subsistence services, or workplaces that engage in construction or infrastructure.

>> Companies who need an employee for the purpose of continuing the functional activity of the workplace, including repairing defects, maintenance, deliveries, wage payments and more, can do so.

>> Lawyers have been added to the list of essential workers, as have employees of the Central Elections Committee and

> Transportation: Reduced to 50% occupancy

> Primary elections: People can leave their houses to vote and polling stations may open for this purpose

Movement: No further than 1,000 meters from home, except if

> Getting vaccinated

> Receiving medical or social care

> Attending a protest

> Legal proceedings

> Approved sporting activity (on one’s own, within walking distance from home)

> Transferring a minor between parents

> Going to work if you are an essential worker

> Attending a funeral or wedding according to guidelines

> Closures of bed and breakfasts, zoos, nature reserves and national parks, complementary medicines, beauty parlors and hair salons

> Restaurants: Only delivery service allowed