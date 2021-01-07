The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel is locking down (again): Here’s what you need to know

The country’s latest lockdown begins Thursday at midnight and ends two weeks later on January 21.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 01:06
Stores are seen shuttered closed and streets are empty in Jerusalem's Old City amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Stores are seen shuttered closed and streets are empty in Jerusalem's Old City amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
After a long and heated debate on Wednesday night, the government approved the regulations for the country’s latest lockdown, which begins Thursday at midnight and ends two weeks later on January 21.
The following are the lockdown rules:
> Gatherings: Limited to five people inside and 10 people outside, except for at approved events such as weddings and funeral where there can be 10 people inside and 20 outside
>> Cannot congregate in someone else’s home 
> Travel abroad: Limited to those people who purchased fights ahead of the regulations, except for purposes specified in the regulations or with the approval of the director-general of the Transportation Ministry 
> Professional athletics: Limited to training, no games
> Visiting the elderly: Forbidden unless essential to their health
> Schools: Closed, except for special education; boarding schools may operate if the students agree not to leave the campus for at least 30 days 
> Workplaces: Closed, except for those that offer essential goods or services, factories for the provision of subsistence services, or workplaces that engage in construction or infrastructure. 
>> Companies who need an employee for the purpose of continuing the functional activity of the workplace, including repairing defects, maintenance, deliveries, wage payments and more, can do so. 
>> Lawyers have been added to the list of essential workers, as have employees of the Central Elections Committee and 
> Transportation: Reduced to 50% occupancy 
> Primary elections: People can leave their houses to vote and polling stations may open for this purpose 
Movement: No further than 1,000 meters from home, except if 
> Getting vaccinated
> Receiving medical or social care
> Attending a protest
> Legal proceedings
> Approved sporting activity (on one’s own, within walking distance from home)
> Transferring a minor between parents
> Going to work if you are an essential worker 
> Attending a funeral or wedding according to guidelines
> Closures of bed and breakfasts, zoos, nature reserves and national parks, complementary medicines, beauty parlors and hair salons
> Restaurants: Only delivery service allowed 


Tags Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by