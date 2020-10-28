The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Education Ministry: Grades 1-2 will get at least four days in school

All studies will take place in capsules of up to 18 students, as originally requested by the Health Ministry.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 16:03
An empty classroom in Israel (Illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An empty classroom in Israel (Illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Children in grades one and two will be able to attend class at least four days per week, according to a plan prepared by the Education Ministry that will be approved Thursday at the coronavirus cabinet meeting.
The original plan was to return children to their classrooms only three days per week in capsules of up to 18 students.
The change, according to Education Minister Yoav Gallant, was made possible by reducing the number of days that third and fourth graders will learn live in their classrooms from five to four. It is not yet clear if there will be distance learning on the days the children are not in school.
Municipalities that can offer five days in school will be able to do so.
All studies will take place in capsules of up to 18 students, as originally requested by the Health Ministry.
“The plan is to return elementary school students to five days of schooling,” Gallant said. He said that the damage to students who have not been in school is on multiple fronts - both educational and psychological.
“I believe in our principals and teachers, who together with the heads of authorities, will run the educational institutions in the best way possible,” he said.
Gallant said that the coronavirus cabinet had charged him with coming up with an optimal plan for the next two weeks, at which time the cabinet in conjunction with the Health Ministry could review infection data and make a decision to change the plan. The plan was made after consultation with district principals and the heads of the local authorities.
The Education Ministry is considering postponing matriculation exams for older students, which generally take place in November and December to January in order to give pupils more time to study.


Tags education school Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Confront Erdogan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by