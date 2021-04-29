The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Eilat-Ashkelon oil shipping route could cause irreversible damage - Gamliel

Gamliel noted that the Environmental Protection Ministry has been moving towards reducing its use of fossil fuels to "reduce air pollution and the resulting morbidity and mortality."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 29, 2021 15:42
Map of the UAE oil transfer to Europe and Asia through Israel land-bridge. (photo credit: screenshot)
Map of the UAE oil transfer to Europe and Asia through Israel land-bridge.
(photo credit: screenshot)
Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel spoke out Wednesday against a deal Israel made to increase oil transport from Eilat to Ashkelon.
This binding memorandum of understanding between Israel's Europe-Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC) and MED-RED, a venture owned by the UAE's Petromal energy company, Israeli firm AF Entrepreneurship, and Lubber Line was signed in October 2020.
The deal allows for the UAE to transport oil in a direct route from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, through the EAPC pipeline from Eilat's port up to Ashkelon, and onwards across the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe and the Black Sea. This method saves time and money by using Israel as a land-bridge between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean while bypassing all of Africa. 
"The agreement may allow the transportation of hundreds of thousands of tons of fossil fuels in the territorial waters of the State of Israel," Gamliel said at Wednesday's ceremony at the President's Residence honoring volunteers who cleaned Israel's beaches of tar following the February crude oil spill.
Indeed, EAPC claimed the endeavor could "increase the transferred quantities by tens of millions of tons per year."
Gamliel warned that such an increase in crude oil transports "could have serious potential consequences for the environment, which could change the area in the event of a disaster, and could cause irreversible damage."
February's tar spill "is tiny compared to the amounts of oil in question in the case of the EAPC," she reiterated. 
Gamliel noted that the Environmental Protection Ministry has been moving towards reducing its use of fossil fuels to "reduce air pollution and the resulting morbidity and mortality" and the country has promised to "combat the climate crisis" as participants in the international process of the OECD and UN. However, this deal does nothing of the sort. 
Additionally, the deal increases crude oil transportation in the Gulf of Eilat, threatening the entire tourist industry based there, Gamliel mentioned. 
At the ceremony, Gamliel expressed her belief that the economy and the environment do not have to threaten one another and that economically driven deals need not interfere with environmental safety.
"We proved that it is possible to combine the environment and the economy this week," Gamliel said regarding the committee she led to shut the Haifa Bay petrochemical industry down and begin efforts to clean the hazardous waste and pollution.  
These environmental efforts left room for "new businesses, the establishment of green industries and positive migration to the area," Gamliel gave this example of the economic benefits to environmentally safe decisions.
"The vision for realizing the potential of Haifa Bay should and can be realized, but we can only do so by closing the petrochemical plants," she concluded. 


Tags Ashkelon Eilat environment oil Gila Gamliel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount: Israeli-Palestinian conflict nerve center - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by