The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Eisenkot election boycott leaves parties hanging

Gantz wants to give Justice portfolio to Tropper

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 21:40
Lieutenant-General (res.) Gadi Eisenkot speaking at the Israel Democracy Institute (photo credit: ODED ANTMAN)
Lieutenant-General (res.) Gadi Eisenkot speaking at the Israel Democracy Institute
(photo credit: ODED ANTMAN)
Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot announced to party leaders on Wednesday that he will not be running in the March 23 election, creating a void of security figures that they will urgently try to fill.
Eisenkot told Gideon Sa'ar, Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman that he would not be entering politics "at this time," due in part to it being too close to the end of his army service and a cooling off period that would prevent him from becoming a cabinet minister.
The many new parties and candidates running also persuaded him not to sit this race out, he told them.
Eisenkot was considered the only game-changer outside of politics who could make a difference for a party. He was being wooed by several parties, including New Hope, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White, Yamina, Likud, the Israelis party of Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai and MK Moshe Ya'alon's Telem.
Without Eisenkot, the stock has risen of former OC Intelligence Amos Yadlin, former IDF brigadier-general Gal Hirsch and other former military men.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, a former IDF chief of staff, announced on Wednesday afternoon that he is leaving Blue and White and would also sit out the March 23 election.
Ashkenazi will not be quitting his post as foreign minister or leaving the Knesset. He told Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of his decision and wished him well in the election.
Although he was critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said he did not regret joining the government.
"Blue and White presented an alternative to Netanyahu and we decided to have influence from inside the government out of national responsibility," Ashkenazi said.
Ashkenazi took credit for the Abraham Accords, saying that he changed the discourse away from annexation and opened up opportunities for peace accords.
Gantz said he respected Ashkenazi's decision. He credited him with restoring respect to the Foreign Ministry.
"He helped significantly to stop the annexation plans and advance normalization in the region," Gantz said. "I am sure he will still contribute much to the Israeli public."
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and his longtime confidante, Blue and White MK Einav Kabla, who are joining Huldai's Israelis party, will quit the Knesset on Sunday.
They will be replaced by the next two candidates on the combined Blue and White-Yesh Atid list, Moshe Kinley Tur Paz and Vladimir Beliak of Yesh Atid, unless Blue and White ministers who quit the Knesset under the Norwegian Law, decide to return.
Tur-Paz was until recently the director-general of the Jerusalem Education Authority. He was born to British parents who had made aliyah in the 1950s, while they were emissaries in Philadelphia. He spent part of his childhood in England when they were emissaries again. His father was a senior official at the Jewish Agency in Israel.  
Nissenkorn resigned from his post on Wednesday morning, under pressure from the head of his former party, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
Nissenkorn wrote a letter to Gantz thanking him for supporting his fight against what he called dangerous attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to harm Israeli democracy and the rule of law.  He wrote that whoever runs the Justice Ministry must protect the courts and the state prosecution from the constant attacks by "one man," clearing referring to Netanyahu and his supporters.
They have lambasted the legal establishment since moves to indict him started in February 2019 and throughout his ongoing trial. Nissenkorn said he was proud to have stood as a wall to defend the legal establishment while in office since May.  
A source close to Gantz said he wanted to appoint his confidant Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper to the post, but it was unclear if it is technically possible, since Tropper is not an MK. Meanwhile, Gantz will hold the position. According to the coalition deal, it is Gantz, not Netanyahu, who can fire and replace Blue and White ministers.
The Israelis would win eight seats if the March 23 election would be held now, according to a new poll taken by Panels Research for 103 FM Radio, which is part of The Jerusalem Post Group.
The poll was the first taken since Huldai announced that he is entering national politics and had drafted Nissenkorn from Blue and White. It found that the new party took four seats away from New Hope, two from Yesh Atid-Telem and two from Yamina, since the last survey taken by the same pollster that was published in Friday's Post.
The survey predicted 26 seats for Likud, 17 for New Hope, 13 for Yamina, 12 each for Yesh Atid and the Joint List, eight each for the Israelis, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu, seven for United Torah Judaism and five for Meretz.
Interestingly, the poll predicted four seats for Blue and White, the same as on Friday, so Huldai did not harm the party at all.
There were also three polls aired Wednesday night on the three nightly news broadcasts. The Israelis Party did not hit double digits in any of them.
Meanwhile, former Finance Ministry accountant-general Yaron Zelekha announced on Wednesday that he will run in the election at the helm of a new party called the New Economic Party.
In a press conference symbolically held at a Tel Aviv club closed due to the coronavirus, Zehliha said his goal is to be finance minister.
Zeliha blasted the economic policies not only of Netanyahu, but also Gideon Sa'ar, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett and the corruption of former prime minister Ehud Olmert and his finance minister Avraham Hirchson.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu gadi eisenkot Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by