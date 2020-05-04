El Al to operate 60 cargo flights from Wuhan to European destinations

Israeli flagship carrier El Al will operate 60 humanitarian cargo flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan to several major European cities via Israel, the airline announced on Monday.El AL will initially operate 15 weekly cargo flights from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport to Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, followed by nine weekly flights to London, three to Paris and three to Frankfurt.Wuhan reopened in early April after two months of closure, serving the Hubei province capital where the COVID-19 outbreak first originated.Flights will be carried out with El Al's Dreamliner fleet, each carrying approximately 25 tons of humanitarian aid to assist the battle against the coronavirus outbreak. The first flight will land at Ben-Gurion Airport later on Monday, carrying masks and protective suits, before taking off for London.On Sunday, the Tel Aviv District Labor Court approved the withdrawal by El Al of NIS 105 million in surplus finances from worker pension funds, as the Israeli airline battles to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.More than NIS 319m. is currently being held in funds managed by Clal Pension and Provident Funds and Psagot Provident Funds and Pension. The funds were established to protect workers during the privatization of the airline in 2003, and were designated to assist retiring employees.The majority of workers eligible to benefit from the pension funds have already retired, the court highlighted, and scheduled payments for the remaining 249 eligible employees who started working for the airline before 1982 is already being held in personal pension funds.El Al will be permitted to withdraw the funds on May 10, the court said, unless the National Labor Court holds that it is necessary to delay the execution of the decision.The court decision arrives as El Al continues negotiations with the Finance Ministry and Bank Discount to finalize a rescue package to enable the airline to continue operations.Negotiations for a government-secured loan valued at approximately $350m. are yet to reach a conclusion after eight weeks of talks. While a decision is likely to be finalized this week, any possible agreement is likely to require the redundancy of 1,600 of the airline's 6,500-strong workforce.The international airport in