The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al's downfall was not coronavirus, it was monopolism

MIDDLE ISRAEL: El Al must survive because Israel needs it strategically no less than its people want it emotionally. However, to fly it must be competitive.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
JULY 2, 2020 22:09
EL AL EMPLOYEES take part in a May protest asking for a recovery plan for the cash-strapped airline, in Jerusalem. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
EL AL EMPLOYEES take part in a May protest asking for a recovery plan for the cash-strapped airline, in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
“It was wonderful,” ruled finance minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours after El Al’s privatization in June 2003 through an initial public offering at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. “All our critics will apologize,” he vowed, and urged all to “wait for the end of the process.”
Seventeen years and eight annual losses later, the end of the process is here.
Having ended 2019 with a $60 million net loss which was then followed by a $140m. net loss for 2020’s first quarter alone, El Al can no longer sustain itself, even after having fired 17% of its workforce, slashed salaries by 20%, and furloughed some 90% of its employees.
Now the Treasury is offering NIS 250m. in loan guarantees for the company, and to buy a prospective $150m. public offering’s shares, should the stocks be under-demanded. In other words, El Al is on the verge of being re-nationalized, and thus coming full circle since its privatization.
That would be a grave mistake.
PRIVATIZATION, WHICH resulted in the company’s purchase by the Borovich family which back then owned Arkia, worked well. The company, which in its last state-owned year lost $30m., moved into the black, reporting over the next three years annual net profits that climbed steadily, from $6.4m. to $33m. and $64m.
The Second Lebanon War and Wall Street’s meltdown in 2008 caused several losing years, only to be offset with a $57m. net profit in 2010. Privatization, in short, initially brought the goods.
Even so, during 2011-2014 El Al again reported three annual losses. A record profit of $107m. in 2015 was followed by steadily shrinking profits over the next half-decade, entering the red in 2018 and then plunging all the way to the floor of the abyss in which El Al is now staring at a $2 billion debt.
Corona obviously made its contribution to the crisis. The near total lockdown at Ben-Gurion Airport resulted in a 65% drop in passengers and a $100m. fall in revenues during March alone, as well as a NIS 1b. debt to passengers in lieu of canceled flights.
Even so, with losses having begun well before the pandemic, the company’s real ailment clearly is not about a virus, but about a state of mind. It’s called monopolism.
MONOPOLISM, WHICH can be loosely defined as the active obstruction of, and mental refusal to engage in, fair competition, has corrupted many aspects of life in Israel, from religion, where Orthodoxy fights non-Orthodox alternatives’ right to compete, to sports, where a basketball club like Maccabi Tel Aviv used to buy local talents and then bench them, so they wouldn’t play for its rivals.
In El Al’s case, the monopoly was built into its business formula before its privatization, and remained fully intact in the years that followed it.
The monopoly was not in the lack of alternative carriers, but in the lack of an airline that would deliver El Al’s singular combination of maximum security, elite piloting, kosher food and Sabbath observance, all of which made millions of Israelis and Diaspora Jews feel at home upon entering an El Al plane.
That is how El Al felt it had a captive audience.
Some thought El Al’s distinctions caused its losses. They didn’t. The company’s added security cost is paid by the government, through an annual NIS 1b. transfer. Kosher meals may be a bit more expensive than others, but food’s part in a flight ticket’s price is small. And as for not flying on Shabbat, El Al’s aircraft do fly on Shabbat, for other companies.
Instead, what debilitated El Al was the unexpected emergence of competition, and its workers’ denialist response to this challenge.
COMPETITION ARRIVED a decade ago, with the government’s “open skies” policy which resulted in low-cost carriers’ mass arrival in Israel. Competition became so fierce that El Al’s share in Ben-Gurion’s overall traffic plummeted from 50% to 25%.
El Al responded by creating its own low-cost company, but the company’s pilots were, and remained, among the world’s highest paid. With a monthly NIS 100,000, El Al’s pilots were earning before the pandemic well more than their colleagues in United, American Airlines, Lufthansa and Air France, according to an Israel Hayom report.
Still, since the privatized El Al retained its monopolistic mindset, attempts to rationalize its salaries were met by belligerent unions that delayed flights at will, reflecting their assumption that the customers are anyhow there, and will always be there, and can therefore be abused with impunity. The customers, alas, ran for the exit doors and abandoned El Al, despite its advantages.
Does this mean that El Al has lost its right to life?
Set aside Middle Israelis’ emotional attachment to the company whose first passenger was Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann; and set aside our affinity to the company whose jets flew the emergency weapons shipments that decided the Yom Kippur War; and set aside the pilots who bused here much of Soviet Jewry, and also the magic carpets that carried here hundreds of thousands of Jews from Yemen, Ethiopia, Iran and Iraq.
El Al must survive because Israel needs it strategically no less than its people want it emotionally. However, to fly it must be competitive. And so, if we are to have a national airline we must split El Al into two companies that will offer El Al’s Israeli uniqueness, while competing with each other.
With Israel’s population soon to exceed 10 million, and with the Israel Air Force producing annually scores of world-class pilots, Israeli society will shoulder such a breakup and also benefit from it, provided that this pair is managed with a modern company’s rationality, not a magic carpet’s.
www.MiddleIsrael.net
The writer’s best-selling Mitz’ad Ha’ivelet Hayehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sfarim, 2019), is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags El Al Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between Netanyahu and Gantz, who's really in charge? – comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by