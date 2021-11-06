The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Eleven people killed in road accidents over the weekend in Israel

Among those killed this weekend were five Palestinians who died late Friday night in a collision between two cars on Road 60.

By GADI ZAIG  
NOVEMBER 6, 2021 18:49
A crashed car is seen after the deadly accident on Highway 4 on October 10, 2021. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A crashed car is seen after the deadly accident on Highway 4 on October 10, 2021.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Multiple people have been killed in traffic accidents over the past weekend in Israel, with two of the accidents taking place on Highway 60.
Two men in their thirties were killed in the Bedouin town of Kuseifa in an accident involving a collision between two vehicles on Friday night, according to the MDA. 
Paramedics arrived to treat the two fatally injured men and confirmed their deaths later. Police have opened an investigation into the incident, according to Ynet.
Furthermore, two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents, one occurring between Arrabe and Sakhnin, while the other happened near Beit Aryeh in the West Bank.
In addition, five Palestinians were also killed late Friday night in a collision between two cars on Highway 60. MDA paramedics that arrived at the scene also confirmed their deaths. Three of the people in the accident were in their 20s, MDA said.
The scene of a road accident near Beersheba, April 20, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)The scene of a road accident near Beersheba, April 20, 2021. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)
On Saturday morning, a cyclist and a pedestrian, both in their fifties, were killed in separate accidents - one in Rishon Lezion, and one on Highway 60 at around the same time. 
MDA medics and paramedics evacuated the cyclist, who was hit by an oncoming car, to Shamir Medical Center, where his death was determined. The driver, an 18-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, was arrested on suspicion of harming and abandoning the cyclist after he turned himself into the police seven hours later.
Police traffic inspectors began investigating the circumstances of the accident, which they determined as a "hit-and-run," as the cyclist was found lying unconscious next to his bike on the side of the road on Nim Boulevard in Rishon Lezion.
The driver is currently under questioning by the police.
The death toll for people killed in accidents in Israel totals 312 this year, Ynet reported.


