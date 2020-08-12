The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Eli Rozenberg offer for control of Israel's El Al - source

“From my talks with members of the board, most are against the proposal,” the source said. “Shareholders are opposed to it.”

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 12, 2020 11:08
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Eli Rozenberg’s bid for a controlling stake in El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) is below the price that can be obtained in a public share offering and may struggle to gain board support, said a source close to the board who declined to be named.
Last month Rozenberg, a U.S. citizen now resident in Israel, offered to funnel $75 million into the airline in return for a 45% stake. Rozenberg is the son of Kenny Rozenberg, chief executive of New York-based nursing home chain Centers Health Care.
“From my talks with members of the board, most are against the proposal,” the source said. “Shareholders are opposed to it.”
The source, who asked not to be identified, said Rozenberg’s offer was worth only 0.63 shekel ($0.1851) a share, below the 0.71 shekel market price.
“It’s better to offer shares to the public at 0.70 shekel,” the source told Reuters. “The government would buy shares that aren’t bought at 0.67, so there’s a safety net.”
Israel’s flag carrier, in which Knafaim Holdings (KNFM.TA) is the biggest shareholder with a 38% stake, was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and is in advanced negotiations for a government bailout to avoid bankruptcy.
The government offered to back $250 million in bank loans in exchange for El Al issuing $150 million in shares, which the state will buy if no one else does in a public offering.
El Al’s board has yet to vote on Rozenberg’s offer, which would also need shareholders’ approval.
Spokesmen for both El Al and Rozenberg declined to comment.
“I don’t see the board taking a decision in favour of this deal,” said Ilan Arad, vice president of investment at Israeli investment house Yetsira.
Even an improved offer should not be accepted, he said, because transfer of control will not resolve much deeper problems the airline faces, such as not being able to fly on the Jewish Sabbath.
The heavily indebted airline has a market cap of 350 million shekels.
The source said Rozenberg can still buy shares in the public offering. “It’s a question of him buying at an ‘end-of-season sale price’, or buying in the offering when the price won’t be below 0.67 shekel,” he said.
El Al, which has reported losses for two years running and racked up debt to renew its fleet, suspended flights when Israel closed its borders and furloughed most of its employees.


Tags Israel El Al airline company
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi needs to say something about convicted Jewish terrorist Yona Avrushmi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by