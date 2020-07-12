Elwyn marks death of Hallak with special needs campaign

‘Safety for All’ is the name of the campaign that Israel Elwyn, a non-profit that provides support services to adults and children with special needs, is launching on Monday to mark the 40th day since the death of Eyad al-Hallak.On May 30, Hallak, a 32-year-old special-needs student from east Jerusalem, was shot by Border Police in the Old City on his way to Jerusalem’s Elwyn Al-Quds Employment Training Center, where he arrived every day for the last seven years. Police issued a statement after the shooting, saying officers noticed a “suspicious object” in his hands. According to police reports, Hallak fled from the officers to a nearby garbage room. Hallak was shot seven to eight times, with the coroner’s report saying two of the bullets hit him.The shooting occurred despite Hallak’s job coach yelling to the officers, “He has a disability.”According to Israel Elwyn, due to Hallak’s intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the lack of communication between the Border Police and him, the incident ended with in Hallak’s tragic and unnecessary death.Together with Hallak’s family, Elwyn is launching the information day - in three languages, Arabic, Hebrew and English - to help prevent such occurrences in the future.“The campaign was developed in order to raise societal awareness and place on the public agenda the need for police, decision makers and the general community to recognize the basic rights of everyone to a safe and secure environment,” said Israel Elwyn’s CEO, David Marcu.Among the activities taking place Monday will be a social media campaign – in which the public is asked to post a printed page with the slogan “Safety for All” to social media platforms, with the hashtag #Safety_for_All.In addition, Israel Elwyn will hold informational events focusing on Hallak’s personal story and the issue of personal safety. Several activities in Eyad’s memory will take place. Marcu will plant an olive tree in Hallak’s memory, in the central square of the Sabbah Employment Training Center in Jerusalem. “The untimely passing of Eyad, of blessed memory, was a blow to all of us and a source of great pain. This senseless and tragic death was largely due to a lack of awareness of the unique needs of persons with autism and intellectual disability,” said Marcu. “I truly hope that Eyad’s death will be the last incident of this kind and will bring about a real change of awareness and recognition of those who are different among relevant officials in general and police officers in particular.”