New data from the Environment Ministry on Friday has found that the holiday of Lag Ba'Omer causes a major rise in air pollution due to bonfires commonly associated with the holiday.

In the most recent estimate provided by the ministry, there was a 7.3% rise in air pollution if compared to a normal day.

The major increase in pollutants, according the ministry, is futher exacerbated by a lack of wind, atmospheric conditions and other factors that leads to 'stagnant' air, which can cause breathing problems. Nevertheless, the ministry indicated that there was actuaslly a drop in air pollution during Lag Ba'Omer this years, likely a result of limitations on gatherings because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The air quality measurements were carried out by the Environment Ministry's national air monitoring system, which showed higher concentration of particulates in the air when compared to other days.

Air pollution is typically affected by both human factors as well as meteorological factors that impacts the amount of particulates in the air.

