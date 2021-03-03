The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Erdan to UN: Iran responsible for attack on Israeli ship near Oman

In the letter, Ambassador Erdan emphasized that Israel has the right and will “take all necessary measures to protect its citizens.”

By SARAH CHEMLA, LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 3, 2021 09:25
Former Israeli Minister Gilad Erdan attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign Ministry, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former Israeli Minister Gilad Erdan attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign Ministry, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Following the attack on an Israeli cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman on February 25, Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the United Nations Gilad Erdan filed an official letter of complaint to the UN Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, blaming the Iranian regime for the attack.
The MV Helios Ray, a vehicle-carrier ship, was hit on Thursday night by a blast above the water line that a US official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull. An Israeli official said limpet mines were used.
In the letter, Erdan emphasized that Israel has the right and will “take all necessary measures to protect its citizens.”
“Israel has repeatedly warned of Iran’s unceasing malign activities and has highlighted these violations in numerous calls to the international community and letters to the United Nations Security Council, providing concrete, verified and documented evidence of the Iranian regime’s reckless and illicit behavior in the Middle East and beyond,” Erdan wrote in the letter.
In the letter, addressed to US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, as the US is currently holding the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, Erdan stressed that the "repeated Iranian and Iranian-sponsored terrorist attacks at sea not only jeopardize the safety and security of international shipping in flagrant violation of international conventions and norms relating to maritime safety and navigation, but also constitute blatant and repeated violations of the United Nations Charter and of Security Council Resolutions."
The Israeli ambassador demanded that council members condemn Iran’s actions and warned that “the State of Israel will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and its sovereignty.” 

"I urge the Security Council to condemn the Iranian violations of the United Nations Charter and hold the Iranian regime responsible for this attack and for destabilizing the region," Erdan wrote.
Erdan also spoke with US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday, about "critical issues on both our agendas: combatting climate change, racism and domestic violence, as well as working to expand the real peace deals and see real change at the UN," he wrote on twitter.
Thomas-Greenfield tweeted that it was "great to speak with" Erdan.
"I look forward to working toward these and other shared priorities," she wrote.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran on Monday for a blast aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week but sidestepped a question on whether Israel would retaliate.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday that Iran is the main suspect behind the attack overnight Thursday on an Israeli-owned cargo vessel that was damaged by a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman.
“We will need to keep investigating, but we can say for sure that Iran is attempting to damage Israeli infrastructure and to hurt Israeli citizens,” Gantz told KAN. He noted that the ship’s proximity to Iran during the incident has strengthened the suspicions against Tehran.
Some link this incident to the unsuccessful attempts by Iran and its proxies to avenge the death of senior Iranian figures, such as top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was gunned down in November outside of Tehran. Iran, which blamed Israel for the assassination, is suspected of being behind an explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi last month in which no one was injured.
Tobias Siegal and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Iran United Nations United States Tehran gilad erdan Security Council Oman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: What went wrong with Israeli politics?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by