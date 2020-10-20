The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Erekat’s Hadassah care must be top priority for Israel

Social media platforms erupted with many Israelis calling out in a stream of ugly rhetoric against Hadassah treating him and even demanding that the state let him die.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 21:38
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in Ramallah, West Bank January 30, 2019 (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in Ramallah, West Bank January 30, 2019
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Treating chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat in a Jerusalem hospital should serve as a reminder of what it means to be a Jewish state.
 
The PLO official was rushed to Hadassah Medical center earlier this week for treatment of COVID-19 complications. On Monday, he was sedated and intubated as his condition worsened. According to the hospital, at press time he was in critical but stable condition. 
Social media platforms erupted with many Israelis calling out in a stream of ugly rhetoric against Hadassah treating him and even demanding that the state let him die. 
Several lawmakers condemned Defense Minister Benny Gantz for sanctioning Erekat’s treatment  without demanding that it receive something in return.
Centrist MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, a member of Gantz’s Blue and White Party, said the country could treat him “but only if it received concessions from the Palestinians” through a policy of  "humanitarian aid in return for humanitarian gestures."
Far-right officials also spoke out. 
MK Ariel Kallner tweeted that, “If the Palestinians had invested more in their healthcare system instead of terrorism,” Erekat could have been treated there. “The fact that we give him treatment “is not a sign of morality,” Rather, he said, “it shows weakness.”
Dozens of Israelis from across the political spectrum protested outside the hospital with signs that read, “let him die.”
Should Israel be a state that denies medical treatment? How can it do so if the Jewish state is meant to be a light unto the nations?
The Jewish people are supposed to place “pikuach nefesh,” saving a life over all else. 
And, in a time of dwindling solidarity and mistrust between sectors, treating one of the country’s foremost enemies should serve as a reminder to the public of what is possible when it comes to social responsibility. If Israeli doctors can treat Erekat, then how much more so, should Israelis treat one another with a minimal amount of respect. 

 
“I will make you a light to the Gentiles, and you will bring my salvation to the ends of the earth” (Isaiah 49:6)
Israeli medical teams for decades have been providing humanitarian assistance to countries with the greatest needs - in Asia, Africa, Europe, Iraq or the West Bank and Gaza.
During the first and second Intifadas and the subsequent Gaza wars, Jewish and Muslim doctors left their politics at the door and entered the country’s busiest emergency rooms to treat both terrorists and victims alike. 
During the Syrian civil war, badly injured Syrians were carried across the border into Israel to be treated at Israeli field hospitals.
“Israel has a heightened sense of humanitarian awareness and responsibility,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “With aid teams poised to respond in the wake of natural or man-made disasters anywhere in the world.”

 
“Neither shall you stand by the blood of your neighbor” (Leviticus 19:16).
It is from the above verse that one of the most basic principles of Jewish law, pikuach nefesh, is derived. Pikuach nefesh is the concept that saving a human life overrules any other religious considerations. 
Most rabbis agree that this principle applies to saving the lives of Jews and non-Jews alike - likely, Erekat too. 

 
“Kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh / all of Israel are responsible for one another” (Talmud Shevuot 39a)
In 2015, President Reuven Rivlin defined four sectors of Israeli society: secular Jews, national religious, Arabs and haredim (ultra-Orthodox). At the time, he said these four segments were creating a “cultural and religious identity gap and sometimes an abyss between the mainstreams of each of the camps.”
Since then, the divisions have only deepened and the coronavirus crisis has highlighted these challenges.
The most recent coronavirus survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute found that more than half of the public (69% of Arab-Israelis and 53% of Jews) believe that the ultra-Orthodox violated the regulations of the lockdown. This is despite only 1% of haredim believing their community broke the rules.
The coronavirus crisis has been marked by an increase in domestic violence and violence in general, as well as increase in stress, depression and even suicide attempts. But the world has also witnessed many inspiring acts of solidarity in response to corona. 
The World Health Organization named the unprecedented collaboration of medical researchers from around the world to develop and test experimental treatments for COVID-19 and a vaccine the “solidarity trial.”
Erekat receiving care at Hadassah should be a top priority for Israel to help ensure that the nation does not lose its moral compass and sets a basic standard of ethical action during the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags saeb erekat Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government needs to pass a state budget now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by