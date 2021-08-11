Ethiopian guard sues for racist incident at Ben Gurion

An Ethiopian-Israeli border guard for Ben-Gurion Airport has filed a racism-defamation case with the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court against a man for making racist remarks and threats to her when she prevented him from cutting in line.

The lawsuit, filed by Tomer Marsha and Almog Yismach of Tebeka – Advocacy for Justice & Equality for Ethiopian-Israeli s organization, seeks NIS 50,000 in civil damages.

On July 9, 2018, border guard Betty Ishta noticed that Avishay Ben-Menachem Malul was trying to cut in line in front of an elderly person and instructed him to return to his spot, said the complaint.

According to the lawsuit, in response, Malul yelled at Ishta, “you black n****r. Your parents were monkeys!”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Due to Malul’s refusal to follow her instructions and his racist statements, Ishta and her supervisor Bar Talmid had him accompany them to a side office.

As they were walking toward the side office, Malul continued with racist statements, adding “You won’t work here anymore! Your father was a monkey!” said the complaint.

The lawsuit said that this was extra hurtful to Ishta since her father died at age eight.

When Ishta handed over Malul’s documents and retold the full story to Talmid, Malul repeated twice that he was close to making a mistake, signaling with his fist that he might strike Ishta.

Talmid placed his body in between Malul and Ishta to calm the situation, but the lawsuit said that the incident has caused Ishta physical trembling and psychological harm.

The civil case follows, but it is not based on a criminal case that was filed against Malul, which led to a plea bargain and a small fine.

Marsha said that his organization has won a range of racism-defamation judgments in recent years and was very optimistic about the case.