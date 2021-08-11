The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ethiopian guard sues for racist incident at Ben Gurion

An Ethiopian-Israeli border guard for Ben Gurion Airport has filed a racism-defamation case with the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court against a man for making racist remarks and threats to her.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 11, 2021 18:19
The departure hall at the almost empty Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on January 25, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The departure hall at the almost empty Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on January 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
An Ethiopian-Israeli border guard for  Ben-Gurion Airport  has filed a racism-defamation case with the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court against a man for making racist remarks and threats to her when she prevented him from cutting in line.
The lawsuit, filed by Tomer Marsha and Almog Yismach of Tebeka – Advocacy for Justice & Equality for  Ethiopian-Israelis organization, seeks NIS 50,000 in civil damages.
On July 9, 2018, border guard Betty Ishta noticed that Avishay Ben-Menachem Malul was trying to cut in line in front of an elderly person and instructed him to return to his spot, said the complaint.
According to the lawsuit, in response, Malul yelled at Ishta, “you black n****r. Your parents were monkeys!”
Due to Malul’s refusal to follow her instructions and his racist statements, Ishta and her supervisor Bar Talmid had him accompany them to a side office.
As they were walking toward the side office, Malul continued with racist statements, adding “You won’t work here anymore! Your father was a monkey!” said the complaint.
The lawsuit said that this was extra hurtful to Ishta since her father died at age eight.
When Ishta handed over Malul’s documents and retold the full story to Talmid, Malul repeated twice that he was close to making a mistake, signaling with his fist that he might strike Ishta.
Talmid placed his body in between Malul and Ishta to calm the situation, but the lawsuit said that the incident has caused Ishta physical trembling and psychological harm.
The civil case follows, but it is not based on a criminal case that was filed against Malul, which led to a plea bargain and a small fine.
Marsha said that his organization has won a range of racism-defamation judgments in recent years and was very optimistic about the case.


Tags ethiopian in israel racism lawsuit Airport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by